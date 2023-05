Marriages

Alan Bandala, 22, of Little Rock, and Taylor Hardester, 22, of Conway.

Josten Fells, 27, and Chelsie Kendrick, 28, both of Maumelle.

Kirby Von Edwins, 31, and Madeline Awtrey, 30, both of Little Rock.

Carlos Madrazo, 54, and Isis Chavez Enriquez, 30, both of Maumelle.

Evan Kuhn, 35, and Kare Lyford, 35, both of St. Louis.

Marcus Long, 26, and Elizabeth Weaver, 25, both of Sherwood.

Blake Porter, 28, and Arin Jones, 27, both of Little Rock.

Mohammad Nimer, 49, and Siwar Ayouni, 38, both of White Hall.

Juan Holleman-Savalza, 32, and Savannah Andrews Hand, 25, both of Little Rock.

Kenneth Reid, 26, and Brooklynne Rainey, 25, both of Oklahoma City.

Shekinna Stricklen, 32, of Morrilton and Prestige Hogan, 25, of Ward.

Divorces

FILED

23-1855. Earnest McEntire v. Tracy McEntire.

23-1860. Danielle Drake v. Kyle Drake.

23-1861. Jacquline Ollins v. Stacy Williams.

23-1865. Ashley Bethley v. Corey Potts.

23-1866. Jaquelyn Shelton v. Charles Shelton.

23-1867. Jane Griffin v. Jess Griffin.

23-1868. David Easom v. Kristi Easom.

23-1869. Vivian Bryant v. Kayla McBride.

23-1870. Phyllis Lane v. Robert Lane Jr.

GRANTED

19-4497. Keith Mooney v. Donna Mooney.

21-3928. Lameice Kimbrough v. Herbert Kimbrough Jr.

22-2197. Cheryl White v. David White.

22-2777. April Carter-Turner v. Calvon Turner Jr.

22-3123. David McCoy v. Elena McCoy.

22-3373. Armando Cornelio v. Jessica Corelio.

23-253. Terry Barnes v. James Barnes.

23-463. Angel Shadwick v. Matthew Shadwick.

23-535. Kathryn Buchanan v. Robert Bushmiaer

23-743. Lezell Sanders v. Kimberly Sanders.

23-969. Virginia Falls v. James Falls.

23-1172. Lakese Henry v. Tarron Henry.

23-1354. Bayle Trautman v. Brannen Tipton.

23-1478. Mitchell Green v. Henryetta Pittman.