The nation in brief: Durham to testify about report on FBI

Durham to testify about report on FBI

WASHINGTON -- Former special counsel John Durham is scheduled to testify before a House committee next month about his recently completed report on the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Durham is due to appear June 20 in a closed session with the House intelligence committee and will testify publicly the following day before the House Judiciary Committee, according to a person who discussed the dates on the condition of anonymity because they had not been publicly announced.

Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate possible government mistakes and misconduct in the investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

His report concluded that the FBI acted too hastily and without sufficient justification to launch a full investigation in 2016.

Durham's four-year investigation produced just three criminal prosecutions -- one that resulted in a guilty plea from an FBI lawyer and a sentence of probation, and two others that ended with acquittals before a jury.

Durham no longer works for the Justice Department and a spokesperson there declined to comment Friday.

Man gets 6 months for toppling statue

MADISON, Wis. -- A man who drove the car that helped pull down the statue of a Civil War hero and abolitionist outside the Wisconsin state Capitol during a night of protests in 2020 has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The statue of Hans Christian Heg was toppled and beheaded during a protest in downtown Madison in June 2020 against police brutality. Protests began a month earlier over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and flared up again that June after Madison police arrested a Black activist.

Kelsey Nelson, 33, was sentenced for his role in damaging the Heg statue and for looting a nearby jewelry store about a month earlier, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday.

Nelson apologized in court, saying he was "someone who was trying to make a difference."

"I was just a person who woke up and saw the injustice done to a man named George Floyd," Nelson said. "Am I going to say what I did was right? I am not."

Nelson was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the jewelry store -- a cost to be shared with two other people -- and $2,500 to the state Department of Administration for the damage to the Heg statue, a cost to be shared with four others.

N.D. governor to join presidential field

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is set to join the growing field of Republicans seeking the party's 2024 presidential nomination, according to a person familiar with his plans.

The person said Burgum, a wealthy software entrepreneur, is expected to launch his campaign during a June 7 event. The individual spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

Burgum, 66, has served as North Dakota governor since 2016. Over the last few months, he's been signaling a potential presidential run.

A North Dakota native who grew up in Arthur, a town of some 300 people where his family had a grain elevator business, Burgum ran for governor on a platform of fiscal conservatism.

Burgum has embraced some staunchly conservative policies, including signing a near-total ban on abortion in his state this year. He also signed legislation that bans gender-affirming care to minors and bans public schools and government entities from requiring teachers and employees to use a transgender person's pronouns.

At the same time, he has raised concern about the nation's political polarization, arguing that 60% of Americans are a "silent majority" who are not being represented in the political debate.

"There's definitely a yearning for some alternatives right now," Burgum told the Forum editorial board.

3 convicted in killing during Floyd unrest

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields were found guilty of murder and multiple counts of armed robbery, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday.

Chris Beaty, 38, was shot and killed May 30, 2020, as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Beaty played at Indianapolis Cathedral High School before going to Indiana University.

"Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city," Mears said. "His death was felt by many throughout Indianapolis, Bloomington, and beyond. In a time of unrest and doubt, his legacy inspired many to live each day to the fullest, look out for others, and to do the right thing."

Anderson, Jones and Shields are scheduled to be sentenced June 21. They were indicted by two grand juries after months of investigations.



