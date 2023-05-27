What to do when summer turns brutal and your AC quits





The summer heat is just around the corner, and that means HVAC troubles might not be far behind. Here are some quick tips on what you should do when your air conditioner unit stops working during a heat wave.

Sometimes HVAC units can trip a breaker, meaning you need to flip the breaker back into the on position. Lastly, if all else fails, make a note of what the HVAC system is and is not doing so that you can effectively inform a technician about your problem.

"If you're experiencing a lack of performance with your AC, make a note of what you're seeing and hearing by the unit," Cool Today said. "Is it turning on and immediately shutting off? Blowing hot air inside the home? Making a strange noise? Completely dead? These observations can help the technician think about possible causes so he or she will know what to check first upon arrival."

Just because your AC is broken, you don't have to live in total discomfort. There are a number of steps you can take to ensure your home stays cool while you wait for your HVAC unit to be repaired.

1. Close your shades: The sun's rays can create a greenhouse effect inside the home, which means open blinds lead to warmer houses. During the cooler nights, however, you should open your windows to help drop the in-home temperature before morning.

2. Build a makeshift AC unit: With nothing more than a bowl of ice and a fan, you can create a makeshift AC unit of your own. The fan will pull warm air over the bowl of ice, melting the ice and consequently cooling the surrounding area. Speaking of fans, make sure all of your ceiling fans are spinning counterclockwise. This can usually be achieved by flipping a small switch on the fan, and will cause cool air to be pulled up from the bottom of the room.

3. Limit appliance usage. By spending less time at the oven, you can minimize any additional heat from entering your home. Likewise, you will want to limit time spent on any computers or any other heat-producing devices.



