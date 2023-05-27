Happy Birthday: You’re humble, though exceptional. Because you do all you can with what you have, the year sends you to dazzling and unplanned places. The best part is the chemistry and kinship of excellent company. More highlights: a big bonus with multiple aspects of benefit, a remarkable healing and an unprecedented deal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll tap into that multifaceted part of you that feels comfortable and confident wherever you go. It’s not because you know everything; rather, it’s because you’re respectful and inclined to observe the customs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20).A naive mind may assume that everything they’re going through is unique to them.With maturity it becomes clear that this is unlikely to be the case.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your first idea may not be refined, but that doesn’t matter. The rugged notions are quite useful. You’ll have plenty of time to polish your work later, but for now, trust yourself and push on.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Be careful about where you get your information. Beware of those who might be trying to impress you. Their statements may be overzealous. Wrong information could cost you money and time. Published words will be a more reliable source.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22).You’ve seen plenty of projects through to fruition, so you should trust yourself when you sense things are getting off track. Regardless of your official position in the group, you can lead from wherever you are and get everything going in the right direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The way you handle challenge and/or conflict keeps you spiritually and physically fit. Arguments may actually be helpful if they are short. Know when to drop it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). With acceptance you can live more peaceably within your own being.There’s no need to fight things like worry or fear. If these natural emotions knock on your door, invite them to show you what gifts they have to offer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Filled with courage, you’ll gravitate toward the tough rooms where the tension is thick and the expectations are tall. The talent and opportunity are concentrated in such places and it’s exactly where you belong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s someone you love to be silly around. This safe relationship represents a level of trust built over years. For this and the many other treasures in your realm of relationships, now and to come, you count yourself as fortunate indeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Be your own best friend, not because others will let you down, but because they need your example to teach them what it takes to show up the way you prefer. First, you’ll celebrate you, and then they will.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Knowing how many relationships can be situational, you’re grateful for the surge of unconditional love that comes this weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20).You tune into your environment more acutely than most. Integrating all you feel and observe requires extra energy.