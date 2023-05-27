Miriam Stephens, owner of Taste by Spellbound, a bakery in Avon, Conn., said a black bear barged into her facility's garage, ate dozens of cupcakes and scared several employees before it was scared away from her business.

Alicja Pierzchala, 64, of Chicago, said she was walking her French bulldog, Peppa, when she was beaten by a gunman who stole her pet from her in Portage Park.

Pope Francis skipped meetings because he was running a fever after he greeted, one by one, a large crowd affiliated with his school foundation Scholas Occurrentes "and probably at a certain point, lost his resistance" a day earlier, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said.

Jill Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, will undertake her first Middle East visit as first lady during a six-day trip in which she "will continue to build on her work to empower young people, and reaffirm our commitment to strengthen our partnerships and advance our shared priorities in the region," said Vanessa Valdivia, her spokesperson.

Chad Keith, 41, of Colorado Springs, Colo., who is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, is being held without bond after a federal judge ruled that he's a flight risk and threat to the community.

Brandon Haas, the 41-year-old stepfather of a 3-year-old girl whose burned remains were found in September 2019 on a softball field, pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges, according to a plea agreement unsealed by a Delaware judge.

Gavin Newsom, Democratic governor of California, wrote on Twitter in reaction to a book sent home by the Dallas Independent School District, "Winnie the Pooh is now teaching Texas kids about active shooters because the elected officials do not have the courage to keep our kids safe and pass common sense gun safety laws."

William Schaffner, an infectious-disease doctor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said the rising toll of people infected with covid-19 after attending a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference in April "dramatically illustrates that if the circumstances are right, this virus can really spread to a lot of people."

Joe Lombardo, Republican governor of Nevada, signed a bill permitting Nevada students to wear religious and cultural regalia for graduation ceremonies.