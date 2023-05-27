Kimbrel collects 400th career save in Phillies’ win

ATLANTA -- Craig Kimbrel became the eighth pitcher in major league history to earn 400 saves, Brandon Marsh hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Friday night.

Making his 730th career appearance, the 34-year-old Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth to get his sixth save in six chances this season. Of the seven previous relievers to reach 400 saves, only Mariano Rivera (697 games), Trevor Hoffman (706) and Kenley Jansen (778) hit the threshold in under 800 appearances.

Kimbrel, the 2011 National League Rookie of the Year, played his first five seasons in Atlanta, was a four-time All-Star with the Braves and still holds the franchise record with 186 saves. This is his first season with Philadelphia. Over his past 14 games since April 16, Kimbrel has faced 50 batters and has 26 strikeouts in 13 innings, but the hard-throwing right-hander began the game with a 6.00 ERA.

Facing reliever Joe Jimenez (0-1) with the bases loaded in the sixth, Marsh made it 4-3 with a single to left field that scored Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies scored twice in the seventh off Lucas Luetge on Trea Turner's RBI double and Bryce Harper's sacrifice fly.

The Braves led 3-2 in the fifth when Michael Harris II snapped a 1-for-28 slump with a two-run homer. Beginning the game hitting .165, Harris drove an 88 mph splitter from starter Taijuan Walker (4-2) for an opposite-field shot to left that made it 3-2. It was the second home run for Harris, last season's NL Rookie of the Year.

The NL-leading Braves dropped to 31-20. Philadelphia, stuck in fourth place in the NL East after advancing to the World Series last season, is 24-27. The Phillies are seven games back of Atlanta in the division standings.

REDS 9, CUBS 0 Hunter Greene threw six hitless innings and visiting Cincinnati came within six outs of the first no-hitter of the season in a victory over Chicago. Greene (1-4) matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in picking up his first win in 11 starts this season. The Cubs got their only two hits in the eighth against Eduardo Salazar as Christopher Morel lined a single to center leading off the inning and Miles Mastrobuoni singled with one out.

GIANTS 15, BREWERS 1 Mitch Haniger hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs as visiting San Francisco beat Milwaukee, which lost Willy Adames when he was struck by a foul ball while in the dugout. Adames left the stadium to receive tests and evaluation.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 12, ORIOLES 2 Corey Seager hit his third career grand slam to highlight an eight-run fourth inning as visiting Texas beat Baltimore for its ninth win in 12 games.

WHITE SOX 12, TIGERS 3 Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Yoan Moncada also had three RBI and Chicago routed host Detroit.

BLUE JAYS 3, TWINS 1 Kevin Kiermaier and Bo Bichette homered in a three-run third, Kevin Gausman won for the first time in more than month and slumping Toronto beat host Minnesota. Toronto won for the second time in nine games.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 9, DODGERS 3 Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Diaz homered and drove in two runs, and major league-leading Tampa Bay beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles. It was the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay in six games in the 2020 World Series.

GUARDIANS 4, CARDINALS 3 Shane Bieber worked into the seventh inning, Amed Rosario hit a three-run double and closer Emmanuel Clase survived another stress-filled ninth inning as host Cleveland held on to beat St. Louis.

PADRES 5, YANKEES 1 Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two-run homers and San Diego beat host New York. Soto put the Padres ahead in the fifth inning against Randy Vasquez (0-1), who was making his big league debut. Tatis boosted the lead to 4-0 in the sixth against Ron Marinaccio.

NATIONALS 12, ROYALS 10 Lane Thomas opened the game with a home run, Corey Dickerson's three-run shot highlighted an eight-run sixth inning and Luis Garcia had six hits as e Washington outslugged host Kansas City.





Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1

NY Mets 5, Colorado 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3

Texas 12, Baltimore 2

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Houston 5, Oakland 2

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 9, LA Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, NY Yankees 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

Miami 6, LA Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh at Seattle, (n)



