Little Rock police arrest 2 suspects in ’21 homicide

LITTLE ROCK -- Police arrested two brothers wanted in a November 2021 homicide on Thursday, two days after warrants were issued for the arrests.

Officers arrested Nakii Holloway, 19, and Naim Holloway, 21, who were wanted on capital murder charges in the shooting of Sade Turner, 26, on Nov. 16, 2021, a Thursday tweet from the department states.

Police responding to a report of a shooting located Turner dead inside a vehicle that was involved in a crash near the intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Nova Lane.

Turner was a young mother, then-Chief Keith Humphrey said in a news conference shortly after the killing. He showed a photograph of a red Jeep thought to be involved in the incident and said he expected officers to make an arrest quickly.

The Jeep was located not long after the news conference, but Tuesday was the first time police named any suspects.