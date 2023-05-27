LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M in SEC Tournament

Arkansas 0 Texas A&M 0 -- End 2nd Inning

Tygart struggled with command as he opened the inning with a four-pitch walk and drilled the next hitter on the first pitch. He recovered swiftly, striking out Ryan Targac and inducing a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Arkansas 0 Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

The Razorbacks put the leadoff man on base after a walk by Brady Slavens. They failed to advance the runner as the next three batters went down in order.

Texas A&M starter Matt Dillard has thrown 26 pitches through two innings.

Arkansas 0 Texas A&M 0 -- End 1st Inning

Three up, three down for the Aggies against Brady Tygart. After a lineout to Caleb Cali at third base, Tygart struck out the next two batters.

Arkansas 0 Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Nothing doing for the Arkansas offense in the opening frame.

Kendall Diggs reached one single into left field with one out. He was erased as Jace Bohrofen grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Pregame:

Arkansas and Texas A&M meet again in the SEC Tournament semifinals with a spot in the championship on the line. The Razorbacks won the previous meeting in extra innings.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas RHP Brady Tygart (2-0, 3.31 ERA) vs. Texas A&M LHP Matt Dillard (1-3, 6.35 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Diggs DH

3. Bohrofen RF

4. Wegner LF

5. Slavens 1B

6. Cali 3B

7. Holt 2B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS