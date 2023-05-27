Sections
Murder-suicide suspected after couple found dead in Rockport, Arkansas State Police investigation underway

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:25 p.m.
Police tape

The Arkansas State Police on Saturday was investigating the deaths of a Rockport couple that investigators think was a murder-suicide, a news release from the agency states.

A family member found David Lewis, 55, and Kesha Lewis, 49, dead inside their home at 351 Military Road in Rockport on Friday, the release states.

Authorities transported the bodies to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death. No further details about the killing were given in the news release.

