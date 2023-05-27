



A London court Friday rejected an attempt by the publisher of The Sun tabloid to throw out a lawsuit by actor Hugh Grant alleging that journalists and investigators it hired illegally spied on him. Justice Timothy Fancourt said a trial will have to determine whether Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers carried out unlawful information gathering that included tapping Grant's home phone, bugging his car and breaking into his home. "If true -- which will be a matter for the trial due to take place in January 2024 -- these allegations would establish very serious, deliberate wrongdoing at NGN, conducted on an institutional basis on a huge scale," Fancourt wrote. The judge dismissed Grant's phone hacking claims on time limitation grounds, saying the actor was well aware of the voicemail interception scandal and could have brought such a claim much sooner. But the judge said the case could proceed on other allegations the actor said he only became aware of in 2021 after private investigator Gavin Burrows began disclosing alleged acts of phone tapping, bugging and burglary on behalf of the paper. A spokesperson for News Group said Friday in a statement the company was pleased that the court threw out Grant's phone hacking allegations. "NGN strongly denies the various historical allegations of unlawful information-gathering contained in what remains of Mr. Grant's claim," the statement said.

Tom Hanks told graduates of Harvard University on Thursday to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and resist those who twist the truth for their own gain."Telling the truth is no longer the benchmark for public service," said the two-time Academy Award winner during his keynote address. "Truth is now considered malleable, by opinion and by zero sum endgames." That left the more than 9,000 graduates at Harvard's 372nd commencement with a choice to make, Hanks said. "It's the same option for all grownups who have to decide to be one of three types of Americans: Those who embrace liberty and freedom for all, those who won't or those who are indifferent," he said. "Only the first do the work of creating a more perfect union. ... The others get in the way." Hanks, who was awarded an honorary doctor of arts degree, was presented a Harvard volleyball by Harvard President Lawrence Bacow in tribute to his role in "Cast Away," where to stay sane his character talks to an old volleyball.





Actor Tom Hanks delivers a commencement address during Harvard University commencement exercises on the school's campus, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)





