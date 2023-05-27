BASEBALL

Boone suspended

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone was handed a one-game suspension following his latest ejection and admitted his arguments may have created an image in the minds of umpires. “Well, I think I’ve earned that reputation,” he said Friday before Major League Baseball suspended him for one game and fined him. Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement. MLB said the discipline was “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires, including the actions following his ejection from Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.” Boone sat out Friday night’s series opener against San Diego, when bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as manager, Boone was ejected for the major league-high fourth time this season, the most among big league managers, when he became angry with Edwin Moscoso’s strike zone during a 3-1 loss. Boone held up four fingers while arguing in the middle of the third inning, signaling Boone thought the plate umpire missed four pitches. Boone also was angry Moscoco walked away during the argument and first base umpire Chris Guccione, the crew chief, stood between the two when Boone tried to re-engage Moscoso.

Bettor in investigation

An Indiana man whose son is a member of the University of Cincinnati baseball team is the bettor at the center of separate investigations that led to firings of Alabama Coach Brad Bohannon and two members of Bearcats baseball staff this month, two people familiar with the inquiries told The Associated Press on Friday. The people who identified Bert Neff of Mooresville, Ind., as being connected to both the Alabama and Cincinnati cases spoke on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to speak about ongoing investigations. A number listed as Neff’s cell phone was not accepting calls Friday. No details were disclosed by Alabama on why Bohannon was let go after five years on the job. However, the firing came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers on an LSU-Alabama baseball game prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on the Tide’s games. Pennsylvania and New Jersey followed suit. ESPN reported later that surveillance video from the sportsbook located at the Cincinnati Reds’ Great American Ballpark indicated the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time. ESPN cited multiple anonymous sources with direct information about the investigation. One of the people familiar with the investigations told the AP on Friday that Neff was the person who placed those bets. Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne has since said the university had received no evidence that any players were involved in the situation. A text message to Byrne from the AP on Friday was not immediately returned. Earlier this week, Cincinnati announced assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties May 17, about a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations. The school did not provide details of what was being investigated. Messages to Cincinnati Athletic Director John Cunningham were not immediately returned.

Hall moves to lead

PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall from England maintained the solo lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth with a 12-under 128 for a three-stroke lead over Harris English. After opening with an 8-under 62, Hall had four consecutive birdies midway through his second-round

66. Hall’s birdie streak ended with a bogey at the par-4 third, his 12th of the day, when he missed the fairway and then came up short of the green before a two-putt from 9 feet. English was a stroke ahead of Emiliano Grillo, who shot a round-best 65 to get to 8 under. Adam Schnek (67), Byeong Hun An (66) and Robby Shelton (67) were tied for fourth. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player and Colonial runner-up last year, had his second consecutive round of 67 and was tied for seventh at 6-under 134. Michael Block, the 46-year-old club pro from California who became a sensation by tying for 15th Sunday in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, was last in the 120-player Colonial field at 15-over 155. Former Arkansas Razorbacks Taylor Moore (144) and David Lingmerth (149) also missed the cut.

Harrington on top

Padraig Harrington continued to lead after the second round of the Senior PGA Championship on Friday at the new headquarters of the PGA of America at Frisco, Texas. Harrington followed his opening 64 with a bogey-free 68 and was at 12-under 132. Japan’s Katsumasa Miyamoto was three behind Harrington in his Senior PGA debut after a 69. Stewart Cink shot a second consecutive 4-under 68 and was four shots back. Steve Stricker, who won the first senior major of the season two weeks ago at the Regions Tradition, shot 67 and was at 7 under. Making his PGA Tour Champions debut four days after his 50th birthday, Cink committed late to the event about 35 miles north of Dallas. An eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2009 British Open, Stricker holed out for eagle from 88 yards on the par-5 14th and surged into the top 10, where he has finished in all eight Champions starts this year with two victories. The 56-year-old has a Champions-record 47 consecutive rounds of par or better. Little Rock’s Glen Day is tied for 27th at 1-over 143 after Friday’s 73. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 70 and is tied for for 39th. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at 2-over 146, tied for 56th.

Varner leads LIV event

Harold Varner III started his round with a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole, and that was his only mistake as he shot an 8-under 64 to lead the LIV Golf DC near Washington, D.C. He had two eagles and five birdies for a 64, giving him a two-shot lead over former U.S. Amateur champion James Piot. Andy Ogletree, getting another start as an alternate for Paul Casey and his wounded foot, was in the group at 68 that included British Open champion Cameron Smith.