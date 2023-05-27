Oklahoma St. tops Oregon, secures spot in World Series

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Kiley Noami went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBI, Kelly Maxwell retired the first 19 batters she faced in a two-hitter and No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State beat Oregon 9-0 on Friday to sweep the best-of-three NCAA Stillwater Super Regional and advance to the Women's College World Series.

Oklahoma State (46-14), which beat the Ducks 8-1 in Game 1, has clinched a berth in its 15th Women's College World Series, including four straight.

Maxwell (16-5) had a perfect game through 6 1/3 innings before Allee Bunker's single up the middle. Terra McGowan reached on fielder's choice and Ariel Carlson -- who made a sliding catch for an out in the third inning -- followed with a double down the line before Maxwell got KK Humphreys to fly out and end the game. Maxwell finished with eight strikeouts.

Rachel Becker led off the game with a double and scored when Naomi hit a single to center that made it 1-0. Becker added a two-RBI single -- on the eighth pitch of the at-bat -- and scored when Naomi hit three-run home run to cap a six-run top of the fifth and make it 7-0.

Naomi doubled to lead off the seventh inning before Katelynn Carwile and Morgyn Wynne each hit an RBI double to cap the scoring.

Oregon (38-16) scored the first run of series but was outscored 17-0 the rest of the way.

OKLAHOMA 9, CLEMSON 2

NORMAN, Okla. -- Haley Lee hit a grand slam, Cydney Sanders and Alyssa Brito each added a homer and top-ranked Oklahoma extended its winning streak to 47 with a victory over Clemson in the opener of the Norman Super Regional.

Oklahoma (55-1) tied Arizona's all-time Division I record of 47 straight wins, set in 1997. The Sooners seek to break the record on Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series with Clemson (49-11).

Oklahoma had two fielding errors in the fifth inning as Clemson pulled within 4-2, but the Sooners broke it open in the bottom half with five straight hits, including a grand slam.

Oklahoma's 15th error of the season put runners on second and third with one out in the fifth. Caroline Jacobsen took advantage by hitting a two-run double down the line. Clemson loaded the bases after Oklahoma's second error of the inning, but Jordy Bahl ended the threat with a strikeout and a soft liner to Tiare Jennings at second base.

Oklahoma's first three batters of the fifth inning reached on hits -- after just four pitches -- and then Lee cleared the bases for an 8-2 lead. After a pitching change, Brito hit her 16th home run of the season.

Sanders hit her two-run homer in the fourth to extend Oklahoma's lead to 4-0. It was her third straight NCAA Tournament game with a home run.

TENNESSEE 5, TEXAS 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Zaida Puni went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer and No. 4 seed Tennessee beat Texas in Game 1 of the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional.

Tennessee (48-8), which is in the super regionals for the first time since 2019, can clinch a berth in the Women's College World Series with a win today in Game 2 against No. 13 seed Texas (45-14-1). The Volunteerss have won seven straight games.

Puni, who had four home runs in the regionals last week, smashed a three-run homer off the scoreboard in the second inning for a 4-0 lead. Puni also led off the fifth with a double to force a pitching change and Rylie West followed with an RBI single off the base of the wall to make it 5-1.

Tennessee had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth, but Alyssa Popelka caught a fly ball in shallow left field and threw out a runner at home for an inning-ending double play.

Tennessee starter Ashley Rogers allowed eight hits while striking out eight in a complete game.

Freshman Viviana Martinez, whose 52 RBI this season are the most by any first-year player in program history, went 2 for 3 for Texas.

STANFORD 3, DUKE 1

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman NiJaree Canady struck out nine in her 16th win of the season and No. 9 seed Stanford beat eighth-seeded Duke to begin the Durham Super Regional.

Stanford (44-13) earned its first win in the super regionals since defeating Alabama in 2011. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for today.

Stanford's first hit came with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Kaitlyn Lim sent it into the gap for a two-run double, scoring runners from first and second, to take a 2-1 lead. It was Stanford's 70th double of the season.

Aly Kaneshiro delivered an RBI double with two outs in the sixth for a two-run lead. Aminah Vega made a diving attempt, but the ball bounced off her glove and rolled into the outfield.

Duke's run in the first was the eighth earned run allowed all season by Canady, the national leader in ERA (0.46).

Claire Davidson hit her team-leading 15th double of the season off the wall in the seventh for Duke (48-11). But Canady got back-to-back strikeouts, followed by a grounder to end it.