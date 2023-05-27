OPINION|Drivetime Mahatma Light rail system in Little Rock? A guy can dream, right?

Dear Mahatma: It's a pity we don't have light rail from the airport to downtown as many cities do. -- Frequent Flyer

Dear Flyer: You address a matter written about recently in this newspaper's Business section. There aren't a whole lot of ground transportation options late at night for people who fly into Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Could, should, one of those options be light rail?

Somewhere in the damp, drizzly November of our mind there was a recollection that this matter had been studied before. Turns out our mind was right. Light rail, or a fixed bus route, has been studied at least since 1999. We dug up a couple of Metroplan studies from about a dozen years ago that explored the feasibility of light rail. The I-630 Fixed Guideway Alignment Study, in fact, outlined a route from the airport into downtown Little Rock and beyond.

We'll try to summarize, and then describe the route. And then add a thought.

Metroplan is the regional transportation planning agency. In 2010, it contracted with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. of Little Rock. The purpose was "to determine a suitable mode and transit alignment for that mode within the study corridor" of Interstate 630. As we all know, I-630 essentially runs from downtown to Shackleford Road, east to west. It has, within recent memory, been expanded the whole way to six lanes, and the Big Rock Interchange built at its junction with Interstate 430.

Translation: A whole lot of money has been invested in I-630 to accommodate personal, not mass, transit.

A fixed guideway is any transit service that uses exclusive or controlled rights-of-way or rails. Bus rapid transit or light rail transit, the study said, were suitable for the corridor. The "more demanding" light rail technology was used to design the fixed guideway alignment.

What was that alignment?

The map describes 11 stations, starting at Baptist Medical Center. From there the stops were Midtown Station, War Memorial Station, UAMS/VA Hospital Station, Arkansas Children's Hospital Station, Capitol Station, Federal District Station, Main Street Station, River Cities Travel Center Station, Clinton Presidential Library/Heifer International Station, and the airport.

The study concluded the public sector could pursue more detailed studies. The private sector, it said, "could consider developing an advocacy group to push for the project, as has been done successfully in other communities."

An advocacy group? If such a thing exists in this town, we know it not.

Here's the thought.

At the end of Ernest Hemingway's "The Sun Also Rises," one character waxes nostalgic to another about a love that might have been.

The response:

"Yes. Isn't it pretty to think so?"

