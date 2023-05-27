100 YEARS AGO May 27, 1923

The Board of Directors of the Arkansas State Fair Association has announced that plans for securing a permanent location for the fairgrounds practically have been completed. Negotiations will be closed within the next few days, according to Mayor Brickhouse, president of the board. The location and description of the grounds will be announced as soon as the deal has been formally closed, it was said. There are 160 acres in the tract under consideration, and it is hoped to secure an additional 80 acres adjoining. Two streetcar lines run within three blocks of the grounds, and if the deal closed, it is said that the Arkansas Central Power Company may extend those lines on into the grounds. Railroad tracks also are near enough to permit laying tracks onto the property for the convenience of exhibitors.

50 YEARS AGO May 27, 1973

BATESVILLE — Arkansas College’s faculty and staff have begun preparation of reorganizing the Presbyterian college’s curriculum and eliminating traditional departments in favor of a new direction in higher education, according to the College. Fifteen faculty members will attend a six-week workshop this summer financed by a grant from the Health, Education and Welfare Department to help them acquire new teaching skills, plan the new programs, search for additional new approaches and develop counseling and advising skills, the school said Saturday. “In a statement of the college’s role and character, which has been adopted as the basics for the new plan, the longstanding liberal arts part of its curriculum is reaffirmed as an option for those students who want it,” the College said. “… In addition, the College is committing itself to greater utilization of nontraditional and experimental approaches to teaching and learning as well as the customary ones. Arkansas College will remain primarily a four-year undergraduate institution … but it will also develop some one- and two-year programs as needs become apparent.”

25 YEARS AGO May 27, 1998

EL DORADO — Gov. Mike Huckabee outlined a plan Tuesday to add fishing, golf and music to the traditional three R’s and combine them with character education to produce students better qualified for college or the work force. He outlined his Smart Start plan at a joint meeting of the El Dorado Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The program for children in kindergarten through fourth grade aims at solving problems that lead to academic failure or to a need for remedial classes in college for a majority of the state’s high school graduates.

10 YEARS AGO May 27, 2013

m Wrightsville will have its own public library by the end of this week. The 2,100-square-foot building between the Wrightsville City Hall and the city’s gymnasium on Arkansas 365 will house the Millie M. Brooks branch of the Central Arkansas Library System and will open for business Saturday. The library system has stocked and staffed the facility out of its own budget, but the building is owned by the city.