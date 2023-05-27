Police beat: Police: Man jailed after knife threat

Police: Man jailed after knife threat

Jacksonville police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman with a knife after trying to enter her residence.

Officers arrested Glenn Baker, 29, of Helena-West Helena after responding to reports of a disturbance about 9:21 a.m. Thursday.

According to an arrest report, the woman said Baker "showed up out of nowhere" and attempted to enter her home before threatening her with a gold pocket knife. The report noted that Baker told officers that while he did have a gold pocket knife with him, he did not pull it out.

Baker faces a charge of aggravated assault and was being held at Pulaski County jail.