Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. In addition, a Spiritual Conversations Workshop Series will take place June 7, 14 and 21. More information on workshop and links available at firstlutheranlr.com. (501) 372-1023.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 504-6899.

Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, services at 10 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1215 S. Schiller St., has worship services at 10:35 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing practices, including masks, are still observed. (501) 374-8060.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will hold a rummage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, with the proceeds going to benefit missions programs. (501) 753-9533.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., has suspended onsite services, but offers online worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Since it is Pentecost Sunday, red will be worn and the Scriptures will be read in a variety of languages and there will be baptisms. (501) 225-4203.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestreamed via zoom with a link available at stmichaels-church.com. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, for children, is at 9 a.m. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, will celebrate Darrell L. Montgomery's 22nd pastoral anniversary at 10 a.m. June 4 with New Beginnings Church Pastor Elliot Blocker of Little Rock preaching. The theme is "To God Be the Glory" and lunch will be served afterward. (501) 247-2291.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has 8:30 and 11 a.m. traditional worship services in the sanctuary; 9 a.m. services in the Prayer Garden (weather permitting). Beginning Sunday, the 8:30 a.m. worship service will meet in the Prayer Garden and the time of the second service will be at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. (501) 227-0000.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com