Texas League RoughRiders 10, Travelers 9

RoughRiders 10, Travelers 9

The Arkansas Travelers' late-inning comeback fell a run short Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travelers entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 10-7. Riley Unroe hit a two-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to 10-9 with no outs, but the next three at-bats all resulted in outs to end the game.

The Travelers allowed eight runs in the second inning but scored six of their own in the bottom half of the inning to make the score 8-6.

Jonattan Clase hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it 8-7, but Frisco scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to extend its lead.





Today’s game

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS AT ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Kyle Tyler (1-3, 7.o2 ERA); RoughRiders: RHP Tekoah Roby (1-3, 5.49 ERA);

TICKETS $15 home plate box, $14 field box, $11 home plate reserved, $10 field reserved, $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Salute to Seattle & jersey auction

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Midland, 11:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY Midland, 11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY Midland, 6:35 p.m.

FRIDAY Midland, 6:35 p.m.



