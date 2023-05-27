TOOLS & TOYS: AV70 Bluetooth AccuVoice Speaker; Car Freshener by CE Craft Candles





AV70 Bluetooth AccuVoice Speaker

What's to love: Have a hard time hearing in Zoom meetings or phone calls? The AV70 Bluetooth AccuVoice Speaker is a portable speaker that will enhance the clarity of voices.

What does it do: The portable and rechargeable speaker holds a 30-hour charge and can be connected by Bluetooth to phones, iPads, laptops and televisions that have Bluetooth technology. The speaker has two settings: regular so that you can use the speaker for listening to music, and enhanced, which sharpens and boosts voices. The speaker also has a multi-directional built-in microphone for using while on the phone or during online meetings. The speaker is 4 inches wide and 2.2 inches high. It sells for $99. Visit zvox.com for more information.

Car Freshener by CE Craft Candles

What's to love: This cute little hanging bottle is created to diffuse scent throughout a vehicle.

What does it do: Hang on the rear-view mirror after removing a plug and replacing it with the wooden lid. Once or twice a week tip the bottle to saturate the lid and renew the scent. The scent should last up to 45 days. Bourbon Vanilla, Birthday Cake, Coffee and a Book, and Midnight Musk are just a few of the many scents available. The fresheners sell for $9 each or bundles of four for $27. Visit cecraft.co for more information.



