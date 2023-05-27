Trojans lose 2 games in day, eliminated from tournament

A 31-win season for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock came to a crashing conclusion Friday at Mtn Dew Ballpark as the Trojans finished two victories shy of a first NCAA regional appearance since 2011.

UALR lost twice Friday at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, falling 3-2 to top-seeded Morehead State before No. 5 seed Eastern Illinois toppled the Trojans 5-1 for the second spot in today's title game at Marion, Ill.

"I'm really disappointed like the rest of the players are," UALR Coach Chris Curry said. "We really set our goals on a championship and still think this team is talented enough to win a championship. It just didn't go our way."

UALR (31-23) nearly slipped into the Ohio Valley championship with a late rally in the first game. Buoyed by a season-best start from Hoss Brewer -- 2 earned runs allowed on 5 hits in 7 innings -- the Trojans trailed 2-0 headed to the eighth against Morehead State.

Nico Baumbach and Skyler Trevino began the inning with singles. After Andrew Pickering and Christian Bernabe followed with back-to-back swinging strikeouts, Ty Rhoades drew a walk to load the bases.

Jake Wright then delivered for UALR, slashing a single between third base and shortstop to score Trevino and Baumbach before getting thrown out between first and second.

A 1-2-3 eighth by Trojan reliever Jacob Weatherley set up the ninth, which began with a walk to Alex Seguine and Tyler Williams' single into center.

Luke Pectol's groundout moved Williams up to second, putting runners on second and third with just one out. But UALR could not break the 2-2 deadlock.

Trevino grounded to second, allowing the Eagles to cut down the would-be go-ahead runner at home, and Andrew Pickering grounded out to shortstop, ending the threat.

In the 10th, Morehead State (36-19) loaded the bases with two outs before Jackson Feltner's walk-off RBI single sent UALR into the loser's bracket.

Things never looked up for the Trojans in their second game.

Eastern Illinois started the top of the first with its first five batters reaching base safely -- four of them on hits. UALR trailed 3-0 before it even came to the plate, and the Trojans' lone run came on Rhoades' two-out single into left, scoring Trevino.

The Panthers added to their lead with unearned runs in the third and eighth innings as UALR managed just three hits over the final six innings.

Camden Sargent suffered his first loss of the season, lasting 2 innings and giving up 4 runs on 6 hits.

"This one hurts right now," Curry said. "With every single player having eligibility left, it is really is promising for 2024." ... This team never quit, this team battled to the last out, and I know for a fact we're going to continue that."