1 person dead after being struck by train in White County

by Ainsley Platt | Today at 6:51 p.m.
One person died Saturday night in Beebe after being struck by a Union Pacific train, railroad officials confirmed.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. along Railroad Street but wasn't in a crossing, Union Pacific spokesperson Mike Jaixen said. The train crew was uninjured.

Jaixen said Beebe police responded to the scene, where the department determined the person struck was deceased.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased person. Attempts to reach spokespeople for the Beebe Police Department were unsuccessful. The White County coroner declined to comment.

The incident is under investigation.

