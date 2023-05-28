Anniversaries





Linda Beth and Larry Bruce Brashears of Malvern will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple were married May 30, 1958. She is the former Linda Vaughan and a retired office manager. He is a retired physician. They are the parents of Tracie Wright and Austin Brashears, both of Malvern; Brandi Langdon of Texarkana, Texas; and Ashley Conley of Searcy. The couple have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Belinda and Gary Adaire of Dardanelle will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary 5:30 p.m. June 3 with a dinner followed by Gospel singing at Slaty Crossing Free Will Baptist Church. The couple were married June 1, 1973. She is the former Belinda Robinson. They are the parents of Corey Adaire of Dardanelle and Leta Villanueva of Benton. The couple have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Barbara Lynne and Jack Edward Osborn of Maumelle will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary 2 p.m. June 4 with a reception at Edgemont House. The couple were married June 2, 1973. She is the former Barbara Winstead and a retired teacher. He is an engineer. They are the parents of Tracy Osborn of Iowa City, Iowa; Kelly Khan of Cedar Park, Texas; and Michael Osborn of Little Rock, The couple have three grandchildren.

Christine and Thomas Bennett Jr. of Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary May 27 with a family dinner. The couple were married May 10, 1973. She is the former Christine Williamson and retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC). He is retired from the U.S. Postal Service. They are the parents of Dr. Dionne Jackson of Greencastle, Ind.; Gillettie Ravin of Frisco, Texas; and Thomas Bennett III of Dallas. The couple have four grandchildren.





