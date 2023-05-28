Aubrey Kate Merrell - Benjamin Clark

Aubrey Kate Merrell and Benjamin Clark exchanged marriage vows at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at The Jefferson in Oxford, Miss. The officiant was Joseph Boone.

The bride is the daughter of Mary and Paul Carpenter of Oxford and Andrea and Craig Merrell of Abbeville Miss. She is the granddaughter of Diane and Bobby Smith of Tupelo, Miss., and the late Virginia and Curtis Merrell.

Christy and William Clark of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. His grandparents are Margaret and the late Bill Clark of Little Rock and Joy and Bobby Swanson of McCrory.

A brick mantel was decorated with white and green arrangements of bells of Ireland, hydrangeas, roses and delphinium, two mirrors and a wooden cross. Music was by pianist Olivia Huey.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a satin A-line gown with pearl beading at the waist. Her two tiered cathedral-length veil was edged with beading. She carried a bouquet of hydrangeas, roses and peonies.

Maid of honor was Riley Merrell of Oxford. Bridesmaids were Annalyn Carpenter, Olivia Carpenter, Grace Johnson and Hannah Johnson, all of Oxford; Dani Renaud and Caitlyn Kelly, both of St. Louis; Lauren Kirk of Kansas City Kan.; Halle Fancher of Huntsville; Kyndall Norris of Fort Worth; Kaitlynn Tyner of Cabot; Amber Bartels of Jonesboro; and Mattie Hughes of Tupelo Miss. They wore blue gray silk-satin gowns and carried white, green and blue bouquets of hydrangeas, peonies and roses.

Goldie Farmer of Franklin, Tenn., was flower girl.

Best men were the groom's brothers; his twin, Alex Clark, and Will Clark. Groomsmen were Cason Tollett, Dalton Johnson and Timothy Luft, all of Little Rock; Ryan Langerman of Norman, Okla.; Trevor Spencer of Jackson, Tenn.; Eli Reece of Fayetteville; Colby Sanford of Allen, Texas; Jonathan Barber and Tate Lutes, both of Jonesboro; Aidan Pipkin of Argyle, Texas; and Ty Wagner of Manila.

Guests were seated by Robbie Parker, Matthew Parker and Sam Chesshir, all of Little Rock.

A reception, also at The Jefferson, followed the ceremony. Round guest tables with white tablecloths were centered with blue and white vases filled with hydrangeas. Pub tables with blue linens held smaller arrangements and candles. Music was by the Soul Tones.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in journalism/advertising and public relations from the University of Arkansas. She is currently working for Student Mobilization as a campus minister at the university.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in marketing from UA and is also a campus minister for Student Mobilization.

The couple will reside in Fayetteville after a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.