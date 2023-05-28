The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

May 16

Lacey Peterson and Corey Page, North Little Rock, daughter.

May 18

Aalyza Bland and Michael Thomas, Little Rock, son.

Alin Vazquez Mendez, and Jacinto Alameda de Castilla, Little Rock, son.

May 19

Brittany Sawyer and Mick Davenport, Benton, son.

May 23

Estrellita Jasmin Goss-McLeod and Martin Douglas McLeod, Alexander, son.