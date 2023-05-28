The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Reports from North Little Rock were not available last week.

Little Rock

72202

1208 S. Louisiana St., commercial, Haunted Cathedral, 8:06 p.m. May 24, property value unknown.

3610 Lilac Terr., residential, Christine Ward, 6:29 p.m. May 25, property valued at $3,208.

72204

2919 Ware St., residential, Angela Hall, 6:49 a.m. May 23, property valued at $6,770.

6804 W. 34th St., residential, Domaque Davis, 7:47 a.m. May 23, property valued at $160.

10 Belmont Dr., residential, Jason Bailey, 1:53 p.m. May 24, property value unknown.

3 Broadmoor Dr., residential, Angela Parker, 4:27 p.m. May 24, property valued at $101.

4508 W. 27th St., commercial, Cyprexx Services LLC, 8:12 a.m. May 25, property valued at $250.

72205

11 Markbrook Lane, residential, Misty Woodworth, 4:23 p.m. May 22, property valued at $50.

72206

1920 S. Commerce St., residential, Adam Fogleman, 10:47 a.m. May 22, property valued at $7,000.

1800 Broadway, residential, Robert Branscomb, 2:27 a.m. May 23, property value unknown.

3118 S. Arch St., residential, Brooke Hurst, 2:38 p.m. May 23, property valued at $2,000.

72207

1701 N. Bryant St., residential, Joshua Payne, 9:57 p.m. May 23, property value unknown.

72209

6006 Baseline Road, commercial, Kroger, 8:42 a.m. May 22, property valued at $183.

4716 Baseline Road, residential, Earnest Williams, 5:56 p.m. May 23, property valued at $3,794.

11320 Bass Pro Pkwy., commercial, Tru by Hilton, 8:44 a.m. May 24, property valued at $2,400.

72211

12 Woodlands Park Lane, residential, Isaac Smith, 7:59 a.m. May 22, property valued at $15,500.

10901 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Deadra Graydon, 4:48 p.m. May 22, property value unknown.

805 Kirby Road, residential, Gilbert Collins, 3:50 a.m. May 23, property value unknown.

12811 St. Charles Blvd., residential, Jacob Andersen, 4:44 a.m. May 23, property valued at $20,001.

500 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Calais Forest Apartments, 8:16 a.m. May 24, property valued at $2,801.

15000 Chenal Pkwy., residential, Jovanna Acklin, 12:28 p.m. May 24, property value unknown.

72227

30 Summerland Ct., residential, Jeanne Brown, 1:36 p.m. May 22, property valued at $2,101.

30 Summerland Ct., residential, Jeanne Brown, 10:14 a.m. May 23, property valued at $800.