Business people

BANKING

Armor Bank recently hired Angela Turpen as the Forrest City Branch Manager.

Bobby Brown Private Wealth Advisors has added Timothy Anderson as a wealth adviser.

Marcus Keller of Salt Lake City has joined Crews & Associates as managing director of capital markets group.

Michael Murphy of Millstone, N.J., has joined Crews & Associates as an executive sales representative for institutional sales.

Kristen Webb has joined Stone Bank as a teller and customer service representative at the bank's DeWitt location.

Investment adviser Sowell Management recently added Robert Geary as controller.

First Community Bank said Kim Guinn has been promoted to vice president, branch operations at the financial institution's full-service branch at 5100 W. Park Ave., in Rogers.

ENGINEERING

Josh Moore, P.E. has joined Crist Engineers, Inc. as the Northwest Arkansas office leader.

MEDICAL

Gynecologic oncologist Dr. Monique Spillman, Ph.D., has joined the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology.

Baptist Health Memory Clinic-North Little Rock has welcomed Dr. Mark Pippenger, a Jonesboro native with nearly three decades of experience in medicine. He specializes in behavioral neurology.

NONPROFITS

Dawn Turner recently joined Baptist Health Foundation as the development and special event officer for the organization's operations in western Arkansas.

UTILITIES

Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Erin Brown to chief financial officer.

