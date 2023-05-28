Caitlin Elizabeth Ward - Samuel Casimer Segraves

Caitlin Elizabeth Ward and Samuel Casimer Segraves exchanged marriage vows at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, on the lawn of The Inn at Carnall Hall at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Paula Elias, aunt of the bride, officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Claudia and Scott Ward of Troutville, Va. Her grandparents are Josephine and Harold Ward of Dublin, Va., and the late Elizabeth and Louis DeTine of Grosse Pointe, Mich.

Mary and Dwight Segraves of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late LaVerne and Charles Pribish of Milan, Tenn., and the late Josephine and Samuel Clark of Cabot.

The bride walked down the aisle to Pachelbel's Canon in D major.

The bride, given in marriage by her parents, wore a gown of ivory satin jacquard with a V-neckline and thin shoulder straps. Her skirt extended to a chapel-length train. Floral lace embellished her hand-made ivory tulle veil. She carried a bouquet of white snapdragons.

Kathleen Gayle of Washington served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Collette Ward of Albany, N.Y., and Heidi Ward of Richmond, Va., sisters of the bride. They wore forest green silk satin slip dresses with cowl necklines and thin shoulder straps. They carried smaller bouquets of snapdragons.

Best man was Evan Adams of Little Rock. Groomsmen were William Parham of Dallas and Nicholas Bryant of Washington.

A reception at the Inn followed the ceremony. Guest tables covered in white linens held bud vases with daisies, wax flowers and white roses.

The bride is a graduate of the College of William and Mary with a bachelor's degree in international relations. She is a consultant with Guidehouse.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in business administration from UA and a master's degree in accounting from the University of Virginia. He is a consultant with Deloitte.

The couple will make their home in Washington after a wedding trip to Bali, Indonesia.