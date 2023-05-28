Sections
SOARING TO HIGHER HEIGHTS

Celebrating in style

Shorter College’s first post-pandemic gala highlights ongoing projects by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:15 a.m.
The Rev. Monty Royster (second from left), master of ceremonies and pastor of Union AME Church in Little Rock, with Annetta Wilks-Banks and Saundra and Luther Nunn at the Shorter College Gala, held May 12, 2023, in the college's Henry A. Belin Metroplex in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


Graduation eve at North Little Rock's Shorter College was marked by the college's first post-pandemic gala, "Education -- Soaring to Higher Heights," held May 12 in the college's Henry A. Belin Metroplex. Shorter is a private, faith-based, two-year liberal arts college founded in 1886 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The Rev. Monty Royster, pastor of Union AME Church in Little Rock, was master of ceremonies for an evening that featured dinner by Aretha's Beverages and music by Curtis Adams & Sound So Good. The opening song, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," was sung by the Shorter College Ensemble. Other entertainment included a liturgical dance by LaParis Harris and a jazz violin solo by Lexington Porter.

College President Jerome Green, giving remarks along with his wife, Dr. Linda Green, shared news about the school's progress including a $2.8 million dormitory being constructed; a forthcoming $500,000 worth of upgrades; and approval for $1.2 million to renovate a building that will house a new technology and business hub.

The highlight of the program was a speech by Timothy Baker, Student Government Association president. Baker shared his story of going from lawbreaker to prison parolee to Shorter honor graduate.

Bishop Michael L. Mitchell, chairman of the board of trustees and presiding prelate of the AME Church's Twelfth Episcopal District, made final remarks.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



 Gallery: “Education — Soaring to Higher Heights”

































