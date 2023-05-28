Champions of Hope Gala to help benefit caregivers





Debbie Rawn's introduction to the world of caring for people with dementia and other health problems was a "trial by fire." With the help of Alzheimer's Arkansas, she got the support she needed.

Rawn, a volunteer with Alzheimer's Arkansas since 2008, joined the board in 2021. She currently serves as its secretary. The organization is gearing up for one of its major fundraisers -- the Champions of Hope Gala -- scheduled for June 10 at the Chenal Country Club.

The event is designed to show some love for Arkansas caregivers who tend to those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Rawn, a retired dancer and instructor, first experienced dementia around 1990 when she and other students noticed their ballet master was acting differently. She and a few of those other students took turns taking care of him. At that time in her life, she knew nothing about dementia.

A few years later, her father was diagnosed with cancer and she became one of his caregivers. Next she took care of her mother. Then she became the caregiver to one of her best friends who also had cancer.

And both her in-laws -- whom she called Mom and Pop -- were diagnosed with dementia. She and her nephew became their primary caregivers. They needed help, so they attended a support group at Alzheimer's Arkansas. Mom and Pop went with them and did puzzles and other games while the caregivers met.

"Sitting around that room with the other caregivers was just a lifesaver for us because we were able to listen to other people's stories. ... 'What do you do when this happens?' or 'What do you think I ought to do about this?'" Rawn says. "It was a wonderful support system."

When the time came that it wasn't safe for Mom and Pop to stay in their home, the family moved them to the Ginny and Bob Shell Alzheimer's Center at Parkway Village in 2011. The director of the facility asked Rawn to start a support group at the center.

She was trained by Alzheimer's Arkansas to be a facilitator for caregivers before starting the support group. She now has three support groups -- at Parkway Village; at her church, St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Maumelle; and a Zoom meeting. They are open to all caregivers regardless of the problems their relatives face.

Rawn also volunteered with Ginny Shell at Parkway Village before she died in 2022.

"She was such a dear, loving, wonderful woman," she says of Shell. "I admired her so much and she made me want to volunteer."

The Shells opened the center in honor of Ginny's mother, Lena Brooks, who had dementia. Bob Shell, former president and chief executive officer for Baldwin & Shell Construction Co., died in 2019.

"The most wonderful gift that I could ever receive is sitting right in front of me when I facilitate a support group. All I have to do is provide a space and an open ear and an open heart, and I sit back and watch. My caregivers talk to each other and they are honest with their feelings, which is really hard because we can listen to each other without judgment. That's very important.

"It is very easy for a person who has not been a caregiver to say 'You should do this or you should do that or you shouldn't feel that way.' But that's not how it works."

Alzheimer's disease affects as many as 6 million Americans, including more than 58,000 Arkansans. In Arkansas, about 93,000 unpaid family members and friends are caring for people with some form of dementia, says Stephanie Cooke, executive director of Alzheimer's Arkansas. The organization's mission is to support the caregivers.

"Caregiving is difficult. It's very taxing on your emotions and your physical health -- it can be unless you have good support. There are many emotions that a caregiver goes through -- guilt, anger. ... There are things you can't share with just anyone because if you haven't been a caregiver, you don't recognize these emotions."

Alzheimer's Arkansas also raises money for research, enhancing care for those affected and reducing the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

Rawn says one of the things she likes to ask caregivers is what they did for themselves that month.

"If you are an in-home caregiver, even if it's five minutes, go outside, be with nature. Breathe. Take a moment and then return to whatever you were doing. Laughter is important. We spend a lot of time laughing at funny things that maybe our loved ones have done or said.

"People who aren't caregivers don't understand that, but if you are a caregiver, you do."

This year's Champions of Hope are the Shell family and their caregivers; Quinn Grovey, former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback who led the team to Southwest Conference championships in 1988 and 1989, who was last year's guest speaker; Second Presbyterian Church of Little Rock; and Job's Journey, a team of supporters who participate in the annual Alzheimer's Arkansas walk to raise money for the organization.

Kris Allen, "American Idol" season eight winner and Arkansas native, will perform at the event.

More information about the Champions of Hope Gala is available at alzark.org/champions-of-the-year.





Debbie Rawn facilitates three support groups for families and friends of those with dementia-related issues. She got her training through Alzheimer’s Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





