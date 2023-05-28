Eureka Springs Blues Party hosts Ray Wylie Hubbard, others during festival weekend June 1-4

Gina Rambo, director of marketing and communications for the 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa and Basin Park Hotel, couldn't be more excited. Four days of the blues is coming for Eureka Springs.

"We didn't know who would jump in," she says of the planning process for the Eureka Springs Blues Party. Rambo says that she and other organizers wanted to revive the annual blues festival, which fell off in recent years because former organizers retired, and then covid shut down events.

"Years ago, it was one of those things that when you said 'Eureka Springs,' People were like, 'Oh my God! The Blues Festival, we always come for that!'" she adds.

The tradition is back this year with headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball performing at 7:30 p.m. June 2 at The Auditorium downtown. Also slated are performances by Earl & Them, Buddy Shute Trio, King Cabbage Brass Band, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band and so many more.

Plus Brick Fields Duo will perform a special intimate show in the Speakeasy Listening Room at the Basin Park Hotel with a wine tasting. Then those ready to party can dance with local party band Funk Factory or Los Roscoes in the Barefoot Ballroom.

"Then we've got some that are smaller bands but nationally known like Honey Island Swamp Band. We've got The Music Makers Blues Revue happening upstairs at the Grotto" on June 3, says Rambo.

She adds that the revue has a special purpose near to any blues lover's heart.

The Music Maker Blues Revue is an "all-star band" supported by the Music Maker Foundation. Their mission is to help musicians who are 55 years and older "to carry their traditions forward" with financial assistance, marketing, promotion and through collaborations with other artists. Their aim is to assist "the carriers of America's oldest roots music traditions," who have been marginalized by age, poverty, race, gender, etc., according to their website.

Singer Aretta Woodruff and Sugar Harp will lend their traditions to the Revue's lineup of music starting at 8:30 p.m. June 3 in the Grotto. Learn more about the Music Maker Foundation at musicmaker.org. Individual tickets to the show are $20.

The Blues Party follows a similar format to the annual Ozark Mountain Music Festival in Eureka Springs with music in different areas within the Basin Park Hotel.

"The difference is there are a lot of other venues around town that are participating," Rambo explains, such as Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, New Delhi Cafe and others. Basin Park Hotel will also have free live music in the park next to the hotel during the weekend.

Ticket prices for the Eureka Springs Blues Party run from $10-$55. Find out more at eurekaspringsbluesparty.com.

---

FAQ

Eureka Springs Blues Party

WHO -- Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Funk Factory, Brody Buster, Los Roscoes, Honey Island Swamp Band, King Cabbage Brass Band, Music Makers Blues Revue featuring Aretta Woodruff and Sugar Harp. Headliners include Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball; local favorites Earl & Them (with Jesse Dean), Buddy Shute Trio and Brick Fields also perform.

WHEN -- June 1-4

WHERE -- Basin Park Hotel and various venues in Eureka Springs

COST -- Multiple options available with prices from $10 to $55

INFO -- eurekaspringsbluesparty.com

Music Maker Blues Revue featuring Aretta Woodruff and Sugar Harp (pictured) will perform at 9 p.m. June 3 at the Grotto Upstairs. (Courtesy Photo/Tim Duffy)



Brick Fields Duo will provide a listening room experience during an intimate show and wine tasting at 5 p.m. June 3 in the Speakeasy Listening Room as part of the Blues Party. Tickets are $50 at eurekaspringsbluesparty.com/tickets. (Courtesy Photo)



Music Makers Blues Revue featuring Aretta Woodruff (pictured) and Sugar Harp will perform at 9 p.m. June 3 at the Grotto Upstairs as part of the Eureka Springs Blues Party. (Courtesy Photo/Tim Duffy)



Regional favorite party band Funk Factory gets the crowd on their feet at 10 p.m. June 2 in the Barefoot Ballroom at the Basin Park Hotel during the Eureka Springs Blues Party weekend. (Courtesy Photo)



Marcia Ball opens for Ray Wylie Hubbard at 7:30 p.m. June 2 at The Auditorium during the Eureka Springs Blues Party. (Courtesy Photo)

