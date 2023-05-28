Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

An enormous price

Two and a half centuries ago, some 5,000 men died fighting against the world's most powerful military so that the United States of America could be born. It became a beacon of liberty to nations everywhere and created the modern Western civilization billions have enjoyed.

We all owe a debt to those that sacrificed so much to make that happen. Especially those that gave all.

In the years since, millions have served this country in the military to pay back the debt to those original few. Some of our wars have been just; some not so much. Many of those liberties won at such a high cost have been eroded away, but the call to duty has never gone unanswered.

One million American servicemen have died serving during our various wars. They should be remembered. They gave all so others wouldn't have to.

As the Memorial Day weekend ushers in the beginning of summer celebrations and revelry, let us not forget the meaning of the holiday. Let us pause to remember and give thanks to the million souls that gave their lives for us. Let us take just a moment to remember and value the sacrifices they made, so that we can fully understand the tremendous price that was and is still being paid.

MICHAEL KALAGIAS

Rogers