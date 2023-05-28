FYI Calendar: Memorial Day marked with ceremonies, waterpark opens

May 28 (Sunday)

Artist Demo -- With Val Gonzalez, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Memorial Day Ceremony -- 1 p.m., Veterans Honor Park in Hartford.

Memorial Day Ceremony -- Including an Avenue of Flags, 2 p.m., Fort Smith National Cemetery. Free.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

May 29 (Monday)

Monday Night Trivia -- Canceled this week, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

May 30 (Tuesday)

May 31 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Thursday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

June 1 (Thursday)

"All Together Now" -- A summer reading program for kids, teens & adults, June 1-July 31, all Fort Smith Public Library locations. Kickoff celebration 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Register at fortsmithlibrary.readsquared.com/.

Flag Day FUN Packet -- While supplies last, Fort Smith Main Library Genealogy Department. Free. 783-0229.

Rodeo Kids -- A free summer program for kids, 10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. 783-7841.

Western Movie Night -- Featuring "Heart of the Gun" by Travis Mills, which won Best Western at the 2021 Fort Smith International Film Festival, doors at 6:30p.m., show at 7 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. fortsmithfilm.com.

Artist Lecture -- With Elizabeth Weber, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. Register at fsram.org.

June 2 (Friday)

Free Seeds -- Carrots and corn, while supplies last, Fort Smith Main Library. 783-0229.

Summer Reading Kickoff -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 646-3945.

Artist Demo -- With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

First Friday Film -- "The Bigamist," 1953, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. 783-0229.

"Deathtrap" -- The classic Ira Levin thriller, 7:30 p.m. June 2-3; 2 p.m. June 4; again June 7-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night, $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966, ext. 2.

June 3 (Saturday)

Fort Smith Comic Con -- 9 a.m. June 3-6 p.m. June 4, Fort Smith Convention Center. $30 & up. ticketstripe.com.

Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

RAM Saturday -- Free paint, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

In Concert -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Judge Clayton's Sippin' on 6th Street -- With barbecue, music & bourbon tasting, 7-10 p.m., Clayton House Museum. $75. 783-3000 or claytonhouse.org.

June 4 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

June 5 (Monday)

Book Tasting -- School age children are encouraged to swing by the Miller Branch and "taste" different book genres, through June 10, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

