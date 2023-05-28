Graduation day turned near-death experience: Harvey Shelton’s crash survival story

It's hard to believe that Harvey Shelton of North Little Rock survived the crash that totaled the 2001 Pontiac Bonneville he was driving the morning of May 20.

Shelton was all set to graduate that day from Maumelle High School and was driving home after visiting relatives who were in town for the ceremony when the wreck occurred near Exit 150 on Interstate 40. He'd been following a white Jeep and when the Jeep suddenly swerved, he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer. The impact crushed much of the front of his car and left Shelton pinned under the truck.

"I was looking around the car at all the damage," he says. "I looked at my legs, and I couldn't move, so I reached my hand out and yelled for help."

There to grab Shelton's hand was a man named Darrell.

"Instantly he was there and he said, 'I'm here for you. We're praying for you.'"

Darrell stayed with him until paramedics and members of the fire department arrived.

It took about an hour to free Shelton from the car. The crash left him with four deep lacerations to his left leg and he was taken to UAMS, where he underwent surgery to close the wounds.

That afternoon his stepmother, Mauzie Shelton, posted on Facebook that the procedure was a success. She also sent out a plea for help in finding Darrell so Harvey and his family could thank him in person. Her request was shared more than 22,000 times on Facebook, and the post received more than 10,000 likes.

"We weren't trying to go viral, we were just trying to find the guy that helped me," Harvey says.

It didn't take long to track him down.

Maumelle High School set up a special graduation ceremony for Shelton on May 22, and Darrell was there. Mauzie shared photos on Facebook of Harvey and Darrell hugging. (We asked about interviewing Darrell, but were told that he'd rather not speak with the press).

Harvey is healing up now. He is enlisted in the Army National Guard, but will have to see how his recovery goes, adding that he may have to retake the Guard's physical exam. In the meantime, he's streaming on Twitch.tv at Zerk_.

"We talk about this almost every day now and about how blessed we are," Mauzie says. "I can't say thank you enough for all of the prayers. The outpouring of kindness, words of encouragement and prayers have been amazing. We are so grateful. When you look at that vehicle ... we just keep saying that there is no way God wasn't with him."

The story, which was featured last week on local TV newscasts, has given some people encouragement, Mauzie says.

"I've been getting a lot of people telling me that there is hope for humanity, that the world is not all bad and that there are good people out there."

