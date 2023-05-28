Growth spurts aid kids

Arkansas Children's Northwest Auxiliary members welcomed guests to the a la Carte tasting benefit May 4 at Ledger in Bentonville. The $112,811 raised from the event "will provide critical funds to support expert pediatric care at ACNW," organizers say.

"We are overjoyed to be able to come together and champion children," said Nici Fleming, 2023 event chairwoman. "I believe this community effort has and will continue to help the ACNW Auxiliary keep up its vital role in supporting our hospital and making children better today and healthier tomorrow."

A la Carte guests sampled favorites from Arkansas Children's Northwest Cafe, Bonefish Grill, Briar Rose Bakery, Cafe Rue Orleans, Conifer, Crabby's Seafood, Damon's BBQ, Ella's Table, Gooseberry Handmade Pies, The Hive, Oven & Tap, Pressroom, Summer Moon Coffee, Sunny's, Superfine Sweets Shoppe, Table at the Hickory Inn, Table Mesa, Tavola Trattoria, and Tyson Foods.

Children's leaders announced earlier this month the hospital's largest expansion to date.

The $318 million system-wide expansion plan for the Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas campuses "will expand bed capacity, transform inpatient and outpatient surgical approaches with the addition of an ambulatory surgery center, redesign clinical spaces to promote multidisciplinary care and create an inviting and accessible campus experience," according to a news release.

Presenting sponsor of a la Carte was Ledger Bentonville. Other sponsors included Executive Chef Sponsor, Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation Inc.; Premier Sponsor, Coca-Cola; Miracle Sponsors, OzarksGO, J.T. Rose, and Sargento Foods; Partnering Sponsor, Constellation Brands; and Chef's Circle Sponsors, Cushman and Wakefield, Sage Partners; Eldridge Brooks Partners; General Mills; Greenwood Gearhart; Kati Moore; Shiloh Technologies; and Jamie Shipley.

Scott Family Amazeum

Members of the Lee and Linda Scott family joined Scott Family Amazeum leaders May 11 to announce a $10.35 million gift from the Scott family, led by former Walmart CEO Lee Scott and his wife Linda, with their son Eric Scott and wife Elda, and son Wyatt Scott and wife Janell.

"The Amazeum has had a tremendous impact on our family, and we believe in the importance of investing in its future. Through this ongoing commitment to the Amazeum, we are investing in the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and leaders -- ensuring that the Amazeum continues to inspire and educate future generations," Lee Scott said.

The Scott family's gift is a direct response to "a series of conversations with the Northwest Arkansas community," leaders say.

"The next phase of growth will complement the nearby Crystal Bridges nature trails and Orchards Park, creating an exciting outdoor destination for the Northwest Arkansas region." Eric Scott added.

Additional plans include a 5,000-square-foot community gathering building and a dedicated space for early learners to further enhance the Amazeum's campus.

Philanthropy nominations due

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is calling for nominations of philanthropists to be lauded at their National Philanthropy Day virtual luncheon slated for Nov. 15. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. June 1.

Organizations can nominate individuals, businesses and groups "who have made Northwest Arkansas a better place to live and work through their dedication to philanthropy. An anonymous panel of community members selects the honorees to be recognized."

Award criteria and links for nominations are available at community.afpglobal.org/afparnorthwestchapter.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Nicole Huddleston (from left), Celia Swanson, Shannon Hendrix, Diana McDaniel, David Thiessen and Jake Nabholz, Arkansas Children's Northwest Auxiliary board members, welcome guests to a la Carte on May 4 at Ledger in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Scott Family Amazeum Executive Director, Sam Dean (third from right), is joined by board members at the announcement of a $10.35 million gift by the Scott family. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Shelly McMillon (left) and Jill Wagar visit at the Scott Family Amazeum announcement May 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Shelly McMillon (left) and Jill Wagar visit at the Scott Family Amazeum announcement May 11. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Anne Jackson (from left), Jennifer Yurachek and Mandy Macke help support Arkansas Children's Northwest at a la Carte on May 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Drew Avra (from left), Taylor Speegle, Megan Flores, Rebecca Neely and Caralisa Richardson gather for a photo at a la Carte. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman and Alan Dranow attend the Scott Family Amazeum announcement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tonya Jackson (left) and Emily Ironside visit at the Scott Family Amazeum announcement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Nici Fleming, a la Carte chairwoman (from left), Tyler Lehr and Belinda Mayo welcome guests to the Arkansas Children's Northwest Auxiliary fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



