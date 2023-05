Supporters of the Quapaw Quarter Association -- and fans of historical buildings -- gathered May 13 at the Woodruff School on Seventh Street for the association's Candlelight Dinner and Home Tour.

The dinner and tour was the night before the 58th Tour of Homes. Little Rock's Capitol View and Stifft's Station neighborhoods were on display including the elementary school, Lamar Porter Field and six homes.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal