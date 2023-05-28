Hyatt resigns from medical board

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers psychiatrist who stepped down as chairman of the Arkansas Medical Board in March resigned from his seat on the board last week.

“I am not resigning because of any wrongdoing on my part, but so that the board may continue its important work without delay or distraction,” Dr. Brian Hyatt said in his May 16 resignation letter. “I will continue to defend myself in the proper forum against the false allegations being made against me.” Hyatt said in his letter the board serves a vital role for the public and for physicians.

“Due to personal matters that have nothing to do with the board, I believe it is my best interest and in the best interest of the board to tender my resignation at this time,” Hyatt said in the resignation letter. “I feel that my continued participation in future board meetings may be a distraction from the board’s duties and its primary focus, and at this time, I am not able to give the time and attention needed for board matters.” Hyatt has been the center of investigations by state and federal authorities.

Clay Fowlkes, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, confirmed Wednesday agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration searched Hyatt’s office in Rogers.

Last month, Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Northwest Arkansas Hospitals LLC agreed to pay the state more than $1 million in connection with 246 Medicaid claims based on medical evaluations, diagnoses and supporting documentation certified by Hyatt and nonphysician providers working under his control and supervision.

The settlement came after an audit by a state contractor, the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, found documentation provided for the claims “did not justify or support the medical necessity requirement for hospitalizations,” Griffin said in a news release announcing the settlement.

All payments for Medicaid services to Hyatt were suspended by the Office of Medicaid Inspector General, according to a Feb. 24 letter the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. The office determined there was a “credible allegation of fraud” against Hyatt.

A Pulaski County circuit judge granted a search warrant for Hyatt’s phone records Jan. 17.

The attorney general’s office was contacted in April 2022 by a whistleblower from the behavioral health unit of Northwest Medical Center-Spring-dale, according to the warrant affidavit.

Hyatt had been the medical director of the unit since January 2018. His contract with the medical center was “abruptly terminated” in May 2022, the affidavit states.



