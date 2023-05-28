I-30, I-630 ramps to close for work

Ramps leading to the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 and Interstate 630 in Little Rock will be closed overnight June 2 and into June 3 due to construction, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The closure is part of the work being done to build the ramp structure at the westbound I-30/I-630 interchange.

Work crews will close the I-30 westbound to I-630 westbound ramp (Exit 139B) and the southbound frontage road on-ramp to I-30 westbound at Ninth Street starting at 10 p.m. June 2. The ramps will reopen around noon on June 3.

To access I-630 westbound, I-30 westbound traffic will take Exit 139A to Roosevelt Road, take the northbound frontage road to I-30 eastbound and use Exit 139B to return to I-630 westbound.

For access to I-30 westbound, southbound frontage road traffic will take Ninth Street east to College St. and head south to Roosevelt Road. Traffic will use the southbound frontage road to return to I-30 westbound.