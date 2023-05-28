David Baggett, assistant superintendent of Mississippi's Jackson County School District, was chosen from a field of nine candidates to lead the school district, replacing John Strycker, whose contract was not renewed, the district announced.

Pope Francis resumed his regular appointments, including a meeting with visitors from Georgetown University who were in town for a conference with a Jesuit-run journal, after a fever forced the cancellation of several events earlier.

Nina Y. Wang, a federal judge, wrote that wearing a sash during a graduation ceremony falls under school-sponsored speech, not the student's private speech, in a case in which a student at a rural Colorado school sought to wear a Mexican and American flag sash.

Antonio Guterres, the U.N. secretary-general, was "shocked" by a letter from Sudan's military ruler, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, demanding the removal of the U.N. envoy to the country over accusations of "being partisan," Sudanese and U.N. officials said.

Tabitha Clifton of LaGrange, Ga., a Clayton County jail officer, and jail nurse Jessica Castellanos of Hampton, Ga., were arrested on charges of providing contraband to inmates.

Randy Lankford, owner of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville, Ind., where 31 decomposing bodies and the cremains of 17 others were found, pleaded guilty to more than 40 counts of felony theft, Clark County Circuit Court Judge N. Lisa Glickfield said.

Steve Shand of Deltona, Fla., pleaded innocent to federal charges of human smuggling in a case in which four migrants, including an infant, froze to death during a blizzard near Emerson, Manitoba, which borders Minnesota and North Dakota, court records show.

Elliahs Dorsey, charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer when she responded to a domestic violence call, is seeking an insanity defense as he seeks to avoid the death penalty, his attorneys said in a court filing.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said workshops used to mummify humans and sacred animals were unveiled after their recent discovery at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo.