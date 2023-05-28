Kayla Jean McGee John Wayne Lipsky

Chenal Country Club was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, for the marriage of Kayla Jean McGee and John Wayne Lipsky who goes by Duke. Jacob Simmons of Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Carla McGee of Lonoke and Gaylen McGee of Hot Springs. She is the granddaughter of Helen and Berry Beavers and the late Carol McGee, all of Lonoke; Shirley and Bill Miller and the late Jerry Davis, all of Little Rock. Her great grandmother is Darlene Fowler, also of Lonoke.

Donna and Nate Lipsky of Jonesboro are the parents of the groom. His grandparents are Brenda and Joe Brown, also of Jonesboro.

Vows were exchanged overlooking the golf course in front of an arch covered in all white peonies, garden roses, hydrangeas and phalaenopsis orchids. Music was by the Little Rock String Quartet.

Given in marriage by her parents the bride wore a fit and flare satin gown with a sweetheart neckline and beaded shoulder straps. Her skirt with a detachable bow extended to a lace trimmed train. Her cathedral-length veil was embellished with beading. She carried a large round bouquet of white peonies, hydrangeas and garden roses.

Emily Belle Armstrong of Lonoke served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lannie Miller of Little Rock; Hayley Hedrick of Carlisle; Adrianna Shelton and Taylor Halsey, both of Jonesboro; Emily Ernsbarger of Conway; Jaime Edmonds of Marion; and Makayla Sprinkle of Harrisburg. They wore light blue satin gowns with open backs and high-necklines and carried round bouquets of garden roses, white ranunculus, hydrangeas and peonies.

Flower girls were Andi Kate Hulett of Jonesboro and Kori Kuhn of Weatherford, Texas. Ring bearer was Stone Lobanoff of Bentonville.

Best man was Landon Wilson of Marion. Groomsmen were Drew Smith of Crawfordsville; John Bell and Taylor Edmonds, both of Marion; Marel Shearin, Tyler Holmes and Nate Johnson, all of Jonesboro.

A reception was also held at the Country Club. The ballroom was decorated with large flower arrangements on glass clarinet vases. Guests danced to music by Al Paris and The Heartbreakers of Memphis on a custom dance floor with the couple's monogram.

The bride is a cum laude graduate with bachelor's degrees in general studies and in nursing. She is an intensive care unit registered nurse.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in agriculture business and finance and is a real estate investor.

After a honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will live in Jonesboro.