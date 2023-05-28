Lawmaker schedules town hall

State Rep. Vivian Flowers (D-Pine Bluff) will host a town hall meeting on Thursday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Pine Bluff High School. Flowers will provide updates on critical legislation proposed and passed during the 94th General Assembly of the state Legislature, as well as on local issues critical to education and public safety.

"A lot of important pieces of legislation passed and failed this past session, which will have a huge impact on the state, and especially on my district and throughout Southeast Arkansas and the Delta," said Flowers.

She noted that the impact of numerous measures regarding education, criminal justice, healthcare and economic measures will have a distinctive effect on Southeast Arkansas.

Flowers added that "there were several bills passed into law that directly affect the local control of Arkansas cities, counties and school districts – some negative and some positive – that the people need to be made aware of." The town hall meeting is open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.

Flowers was elected in 2014 to represent what is now District 65, which includes part of Jefferson County. She is serving in her fifth term in the state House of Representatives and is a member of the House Education as well as the Insurance and Commerce, and Energy Committees. She is also a member of the Joint Budget Committee and serves as vice chair of the Policy Making subcommittee.