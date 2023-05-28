LEARNS the ropes

F ollowing are first thoughts upon reading the headline and subhed this past week:

New student test in the works

Oliva: ACT Aspire to be replaced

with LEARNS in mind

Oh, no! Not again! The state is yet again changing standardized tests! Woe is us! And woe is anybody trying to determine if our schools are improving!

The headline wasn't wrong. It just wasn't detailed. Which is customary for headlines.

After first thoughts often come better thoughts. Especially after reading the stories and talking with education experts. And better thoughts are these: This column has been critical over the years as the state kept changing standardized tests. It seemed as soon as the state got three or four years of data put together--and folks could begin to see the trajectory of grades in our public schools--the state Education Department would come along and change the test, and everybody would go back to Square One.

It was as if the state were trying to fudge the numbers. Seeing the headline this week brought back bad memories.

But the ACT Aspire test never did catch on across the country. Looking online, we're having a tough time finding any other state other than Arkansas where it is given. The new test, we understand, is given in other states. The data might have to be "reset" this time again, but at least in years to come, Arkansas will have good data, and good comparisons.

And we're told that the new test will be "adaptive," which is education-speak for figuring out if kids understand concepts, not just answers. And that in turn will help teachers with targeted interventions. Or that's the hope.

The old ACT Aspire test was probably a bad decision by the state years ago. Better if we'd picked a test that a dozen or more states were using. But now it appears as though the state is getting on a better track. And for that the governor's office and the folks in the state's Education Department can be applauded.

In a related story ... .

Some of us are old enough to remember when it was controversial to suggest that the state gather standardized test score information in individual classrooms and allow principals and superintendents to sort out the very best teachers from those who weren't as good.

We remember teachers protesting publicly: "I work hard at my job!" Which doesn't necessarily translate into being good at the job. (Some of us would work very hard to be an NFL tight end. But it's just not going to pay off, we're afraid.)

Jacob Oliva gave a speech last week in which he hit several topics. Including the now-innocuous practice of keeping tabs on which classrooms are producing the best results. According to Cynthia Howell's story:

"The state collects the data that goes into the calculation of a school's numerical and A-to-F letter grade scores. His staff has worked to refine the data so that every district can log in and look up individual teacher performance, including those who are defined as high impact teachers because their students achieve at more than one standard deviation above the mean.

"There are 27 teachers who are generating more than a year's worth of academic growth in their students in schools that are state-labeled as failing, he said.

"He's visited those schools and teachers to find out what the 'special magic' is that causes them 'to move the needle' with their students. The findings? Bell-to-bell instruction, he said. Every student was engaged. The teachers were holding students accountable, and teachers were teaching grade level content."

Finding the best. Distinguishing how they do things.

Isn't this how accountability works in every other endeavor? For some reason, it has been resisted in the education world.

Also last week, in one of the several stories about education, somebody complained about the LEARNS Act having repealed the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, which really should have been named the Teachers Never Dismissed Act. The person fretted that teachers who "really go above and beyond for their kids" were concerned about being fired.

Those are the ones who don't have to worry about being fired. The ones sleep-walking to retirement or missing weeks of the school year or who aren't cut out to be teachers might have concerns. But if they have concerns, maybe that'll be good for their classrooms. Finally.

"The teachers that have nothing to worry about still have nothing to worry about," the governor said last week.

Or, as somebody else put it some years back:

"Just what are the real priorities of the educational establishment, the National Education Association, the administrators, the teachers' unions? Are these groups really interested in getting the best teachers into the classroom and the incompetents out? Will throwing more money at the public schools ensure better education? Teachers' unions are very vocal about higher salaries and job security, and they are right. But when you ask them how they propose to go about rewarding merit and throwing out the dumbbells, the silence is deafening."

--Walker Percy, 1985