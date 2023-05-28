LIVE! Music: Joe Nichols headlines at TempleLive; Duo Divinas play live series

Tickets are on sale now for Joe Nichols and Dillon Carmichael who play at 6:30 p.m. June 9 at at TempleLive in Fort Smith.

The Rogers-born, Grammy-nominated country music artist Nichols released his latest album, "Good Day for Living," early last year. The album includes the singles "Home Run" and "Good Time for Living." Nichols is known for his hits "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off," "Yeah," "Sunny and 75" and "Brokenheartsville," among others.

Tickets for the show are $39-$49. Coming up at the old Masonic Temple are The Iron Maidens at 8 p.m. June 4; The Bored Teachers Comedy at 7 p.m. June 22; Samantha Fish at 6:30 p.m. July 21; and Buck Cherry at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23. More information at fortsmith.templelive.com.

ELSEWHERE

Hector Anchondo performs at 8 p.m. May 31 at 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series starts at 6 p.m. with Duo Divinas on June 1, followed by Saving Escape and All of Her on June 8 at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

Ryan Niemiller performs comedy at 7 and 10 p.m. June 2 at Choctaw Pocola CenterStage, 3400 Choctaw Road in Pocola, Okla.

Stoney La Rue performs a free show starting at 9 p.m. today; Robert Rauch plays at 5 p.m. June 2 at the Cherokee Hotel & Casino in Roland, Okla. Robert Rauch also plays an album release show at 7 p.m. June 3 at La Huerta Mexican Restaurant, 400 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Paul Cauthen is rescheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10 with Myron Elkins; Kody West performs at 8 p.m. June 16; the 32nd annual Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival with Melody Angel, Jeff Horton Band, Selby Minner and Blues on the Move, Fonky Donky, Jaxx Nassar and Chris & Lolly starts at 2 p.m. June 17; Uncle Lucius and Nolan Taylor perform at 8 p.m. June 24 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Rhythm Coalition plays at 7 p.m. June 16 at JJ's Grill Fort Smith, 5400 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.