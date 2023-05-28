Local notes: Fundraiser June 10 benefits Turpentine Creek, Good Shepherd Humane Society

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following class:

May 31: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The Eyes Have It. Are you or a family member struggling with age-related vision problems? Dr. A.J. Hickman, optometric physician, will discuss the signs and symptoms of particular diseases, the best way to compensate for them and the best preventive maintenance. Drake Airfield, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Bella Vista: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6, Bella Vista Police Department, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd.

Bentonville: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8, McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2201 S.E. Moberly Lane; 12:30-5:30 p.m. June 12, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 McCollum Road; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 13, 5G Consulting, 905 McClain Drive; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Northwest Arkansas Community College, One College Drive.

Cave Springs: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 9, Absolute Heat & Air, 1083 E. Lowell Ave.

Rogers: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 5, Nabholz, 3301 N. Second St.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 6, Flat Branch Home Loans, 5306 Village Parkway Suite 1.

Siloam Springs: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 8, John Brown University Siloam Springs, 1237 W. Valley Drive, Walton Lifetime Health Complex, Court 2.

Elkins: 1-5 p.m. June 7, Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive.

Fayetteville: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 3, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 764 W. North St.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 9, Toyota of Fayetteville, 1418 West Showroom Drive.

Springdale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 1, Knights of Columbus Hall, 267 N. Barrington Road; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12, First United Methodist Church Springdale, 206 W. Johnson Ave.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.

United Way

United Way of Northwest Arkansas has promoted Hannah Savage to chief of staff and senior director of community impact and engagement.

As director of community impact and engagement, Savage will be the primary point of contact for regional volunteerism and United Way Community Investment Grants. She will oversee programs such as Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Live United Day, Fill the Bus and Joy of Sharing. Savage will also manage the grant awarding and reporting process for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

Savage has been part of United Way senior leadership team since January 2022, when she was hired as chief of staff.

Information: unitedwaynwa.org.

Turpentine Creek

On June 10, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and Good Shepherd Humane Society are co-hosting the first-ever Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Family Pet Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, 239 Turpentine Creek Lane in Eureka Springs.

The Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Family Pet Festival promises to be a super fun day out for animal lovers of all ages. The event will feature various activities, including a dog show with different categories such as Best Rescue Dog, Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, and more.

In addition to the dog show, the event will offer food and drinks for purchase, raffles, and fun games. There will be free microchipping and pet tags. Big Paws of the Ozarks, a dog training and foster-based rescue established in 2016 based in Fayetteville, will also be attending. Big Paws of the Ozarks began offering the Northwest Arkansas community dog training services in 2022. Matt Newton, director of training, will participate and bring some fun demonstrations and games for the dogs. There will be an adoption drive so guests can adopt a new best friend from Good Shepherd Humane Society to take home or adopt a big cat or bear from Turpentine Creek and let the team at TCWR do all the maintenance! All proceeds from the event will go directly to support the missions of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and Good Shepherd Humane Society.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and providing a lifetime refuge for abandoned, abused, and neglected big cats such as tigers, lions, leopards, and cougars. Good Shepherd Humane Society is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the welfare of animals in Carroll County through adoption, spay/neuter services, education, and outreach.

Admission to Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Festival is free. Dog owners may pre-register for the dog show and save $5 per entry at gshs.harnessgiving.org/events/552. Registration will also be accepted at the event, space permitting. Once the sign-up payment is received, you will be contacted with entry-specific information and day-of details. Space is limited, and preregistration is encouraged.

Standard Admission rates to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on the day of the event will apply. Registered pet owners participating in the dog show will receive discounted admission. Dogs are not permitted inside the Refuge; dog-sitting services will be made available so owners may also enjoy visiting the big cats.

A limited number of vendor opportunities are still available, as well as volunteer opportunities and sponsorships.

Information: (479) 253-5841 or at (479) 253-9188.

The Artists of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a watercolor workshop with Laurie Goldstein Warren from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17-20 at the ANA Gallery/RXH Building, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Warren is an international master artist who has won juried exhibitions nationally and internationally. She comes from West Virginia and teaches all over the nation. In this workshop, using her techniques, Warren will lead artists through the development of their own cityscape. The cost for ANA members is $300 and nonmembers is $350. Information: artistsnwarkansas.com or email garyj357@yahoo.com. (Courtesy Images)



