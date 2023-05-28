Marking a milestone

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas celebrated the 100-year anniversary of its Jim Wetherington North Little Rock Club on May 11 at the Wyndam Riverfront hotel.

Emogene Wetherington was honored at the event. She is the widow of Jim Wetherington who was executive director of the North Little Rock Boys Club. The club was renamed for him after his death in 1998.

Two days after the anniversary party, the Wetherington Club held an open house to reveal a permanent mural by artist Kevin Kresse, who attended the club when he was a child.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal