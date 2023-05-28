Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 17-23 in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office.

May 17

Bruce Alan Snyder, 62, and Karen Gail McNatt, 58, both of Broken Arrow, Okla. Russell Wayne Potter Jr,. 44, and Courtney Paige Osterhoff, 33, both of Cleveland, Okla. Shawn Bradford Hope, 48, and Susan Elizabeth Brewer, 43, both of Muldrow, Okla. Wheeler Joseph Smith, 25, and Kiersten Elizabeth Aaberg, 23, both of Navarre, Fla.

May 18

Brian Keith Reichard, 49, and Cindi M. Reynolds, 54, both of Fort Smith Bruce Lee Fimpel Jr., 31, Alma, and Brianna Janelle Patton-Twilla, 33, Fort Smith Bryant O’Neal Sober, 56, and Sandy Kay Sober, 49, both of Hackett Triston Lee Hamby, 20, and Courtney Selena Morris, 24, both of Rudy Seth William Embry, 36, and Briauna Nekole Lewis, 23, both of Fort Smith

May 19

Trenton Jay Kouplen, 25, and Lacie Renee Blankenship, 25, both of Temple, Texas Timothy Lee Ragains, 53, Greenwood, and Stephanie Lynn Schmidt, 46, Cameron, Okla. Justin Tyler Holthusen, 28, and Brianna Leigh M. Carter, 29, both of Lavaca Raymond Eugene Coday, 72, Vian, Okla., and Arlene O’Neal Gaut, 69, Sallisaw, Okla. Kevin Shane Coryell, 51, Fort Smith, and Jacqueline Dawn Carey, 47, Hulbert, Okla. Yan Carlos Manuel De Oleo Cabrera, 26, and Annai Lucia Regalado, 32, both of Fort Smith Eric Stephen Jakobitz, 43, Barling, and Amanda K.Threlkeld, 44, Mena

May 22

John Skyler Kuhn, 31, and Jessica Tonita Mae Crowden, 32, both of Roland, Okla. Scott C. Phillips, 53, Park Hill, Okla., and Melinda Jean Sunday, 43, Tahlequah, Okla. Ewan Michael Beshears, 44, and Jessica Sol Simmons, 46, both of Fort Smith Ethan Taylor Cagle, 26, and Riley-Ann Ida Flippo, 21, both of Greenwood James Adam Ledbetter, 29, and Shawna Marie-Ann Seaton, 30, both of Fort Smith James Darrel Kelley, 30, and Angel Mary Simms, 30, both of Fort Smith Cooper Charles Shipman, 22, and Bailey Larae Denton, 23, both of Hackett Jakoby William Mulder, 23, and Laney Lizabeth Houghton, 22, both of Barling

May 23

Willie Jean Jackson Jr., 69, and Caysha Denelle Williams, 24, both of Fort Smith Wessam Alhamwi, 31, and Adrianna Kay De La Cruz, 25, both of Fort Smith Michael Dewayne Ryals, 35, Welling, Okla., and Britta Shalle’ne Carter, 37, Gore, Okla. Seferino Richard Castillo, 67, Marshall, Mo., and Vickey V. Henson, 60, Fort Smith Jonathan Alexander Dewitt, 24, Greenwood, and Haylee Michelle Benefield, 21, Wister, Okla. Hao Thanh Phung, 32, Kansas City, Mo., and Kaitlyn Elisabeth Hill, 29, Benton Christopher Patrick Taylor, 37, and Courtney Ann Dodson, 28, both of Fort Smith Matthew Alexander Tomlin, 31, and Rachel Rene Morales, 30, both of Fort Smith