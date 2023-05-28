Mary Katherine Thompson - Mason Rae Gardner

Wedding vows were exchanged by Mary Katherine Thompson and Mason Rae Gardner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards. Eric Crawford officiated.

Kelly and Jimmy Thompson of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. Her grandparents are Steve Thompson and the late Jeannette Thompson, both of Winnsboro, La., Glenda Johnson of Yuma, Ariz., and the late James Eggers of Kilgore, Texas.

The groom is the son of Penny Gardner and the grandson of Jean Gardner, both of Mount Vernon.

The outdoor ceremony took place with vineyards as a backdrop and in a semi circle of wildflowers in tones of sage, peach, bone, light blue and terracotta.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a crepe gown with sheer silk poet sleeves finished with a cuff and a single pearl button. The bodice had an open back and a deep V neckline and the skirt extended to a sweep train. Her veil was cathedral length. She carried a petite wildflower bouquet of poppies, sweet pea and lisianthus.

Maid of honor was Brooke Miller of Beebe. Bridesmaids were Susanna Black and Kailey Thompson, sister-in-law of the bride, both of Little Rock; Bethany Hill of Beebe; Kaitlyn Stewart of Dallas; and Alyssa Linn of Conway. They wore sage green gowns in the style of their choice and carried colorful wildflower bouquets.

Best man was Steven Combs of Vilonia. Groomsmen were Dylan Linn of Conway; Wyatt Beene and Jimmy Prowse, both of Vilonia; Hunter Rusher of Fayetteville; DeShaun Bagby of Fort Stewart, Ga; and Gage McIntosh of Mountain Home.

Guests were seated by Adam Thompson of Little Rock, brother of the bride; and Kolton York and Kadin York, both of Mayflower, brothers of the groom.

A reception at the Lodge followed the ceremony. Inside guests tables were decorated with wildflower runners and tall elevated flower arrangements. Outside was the Elevation Party Band from Dallas with a black and white checkered dance floor and greenery, flowers and disco balls suspended overhead. Bistro tables covered in peach floral table cloths were centered with terracotta pots with garden plants.

The bride has bachelor's degrees in psychology and history from the University of Central Arkansas and a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from John Brown University. She is a mental health therapist in Cabot Schools.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Arkansas Tech University and is employed in property management and social media advertising.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Santa Fe and Taos, N.M.