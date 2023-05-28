Misunderstandings about mental health

I grew up with a mom who's a therapist, which meant that feelings moved through the air in our home like oxygen.

No matter what I felt --sad, worried, confused, lonely, whatever--it was never something to fix or make disappear. I'd just have to feel whatever I felt, and that, my mom believed, was the key to emotional health.

Ironically, it was homes with no therapists in them where feelings were constantly monitored. If friends were upset that a teacher gave them a bad grade, or they were left out of a social event, their parents would spring into action.

First, they'd try to fix it--by talking to the teacher, or calling another parent--and if that didn't work, they'd try to cheer up their kids by letting them have extra screen time or distracting them with a trip to the mall or allowing them to take off for what schools started calling a mental health day.

In my house, discomfort wasn't just OK, it was encouraged. We talked about coping with difficult feelings, not avoiding them or trying to make them go away with screen time, the food court or parental involvement. My mom's view was almost existential: Life is hard, and there's no way around that. But if you can get comfortable with discomfort, she told me, you'll be a more emotionally resilient person.

"I want you to be comfortable with discomfort," my mom once said. Because I'm OK with discomfort, I don't fall apart when life gets, well, uncomfortable.

Ever since the surgeon general sounded the alarm on youth mental health in 2021, parents and educators have been trying to figure out how to help teens in my generation who are struggling amid rising rates of depression and anxiety. What worries me, though, is the possibility that many in my generation are confusing mental health issues with normal discomfort.

Social media play a large role in this. Someone disagrees with you? They're "gaslighting" you! Someone has the "wrong" point of view or perspective? They're "toxic"! Someone declines to do what you ask? They have "no boundaries"!

Many people my age face mental health stressors that go far beyond the conflicts of daily life. Anxiety and depression are serious concerns that need to be addressed, and treatment should be encouraged and accessible.

But I wonder if we're normalizing an almost hyper-vigilant avoidance of anything uncomfortable. By insisting that the mere mention of something difficult is bad for our mental health, are we protecting ourselves from emotional damage--or damaging ourselves emotionally?

I appreciate that my mom didn't always try to smooth things out for me. It taught me that rather than avoiding something uncomfortable, it's often healthier to face it and see what happens.