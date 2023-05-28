Northwest Arkansas breaks into nation’s top 100 metro areas, council says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas has become the nation's 100th largest metropolitan area, according to a news release from the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The metropolitan statistical area, which consists of Benton, Madison and Washington counties in Arkansas, saw its population increase to 576,403 as of July 1, the latest estimate made public by the U.S. Census Bureau, according to the council. The council is a group of area business and civic leaders and elected officials.

Northwest Arkansas' population was increasing by 36 people a day between April 2020, when the official U.S. census was taken, and July 2022, according to the council.

The latest census estimates show Northwest Arkansas moved up two spots between July 2021 and July 2022 to reach No. 100 in population, passing Scranton, Pa., and Chattanooga, Tenn.

If the region keeps adding 36 people a day, it will reach 600,000 residents in January 2025, according to the council.

The Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Transportation Plan, published in 2019, predicts the region will reach 973,000 people by 2045.

"The region continues to see similar increases in population during this decade just as we recorded over 100,000 population increases per decade during the last three decades," said Tim Conklin, executive director at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. "Fayetteville will likely go over 100,000 population in 2023 and will be one of two cities in Arkansas that has over 100,000 population."

The Census Bureau's confirmation that the region's growth is accelerating adds to the urgency of Northwest Arkansas expanding core infrastructure, according to the council.

"More people means more drivers who will need better, wider highways and streets to move across the region without massive traffic delays," according to the council's news release.

Philip Taldo, state highway commissioner from Springdale, said the Highway Department in the last five years has completed the Bella Vista Bypass, connected and widened Arkansas 265 from eastern Fayetteville through Springdale, Lowell and Rogers, and widened most of Interstate 49 to six lanes.

By the end of the year, the department expects to let bids for completing the western portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass and, after the first of the year, let bids for the connector to the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport. Within a couple more years they expect to be working on the eastern portion of the Springdale Northern Bypass between I-49 and Arkansas 265 and sections of Arkansas 112 between Fayetteville and Bentonville.

More projects are in the planning stages, including a proposed western north-south corridor connecting the Bella Vista Bypass and the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass or U.S. 412.

"This Western Connector is very important for through traffic so they don't all have to be routed through Bentonville and Rogers and Springdale to get where they're going," Taldo said. "We need highways that move traffic, not a built up retail and commercial area."

An upcoming study will also look at improvements to Arkansas 59 from Siloam Springs north, Taldo said.

"These highways are all built to move traffic," Taldo said. "They're not built for retail outlets like 71 turned into where you've got driveway after driveway."

Arkansas 112, for example, is being designed as a limited access road with lots of roundabouts at intersections to keep traffic flowing at a steady pace, he said.

"We shouldn't have stop-and-go; it should be consistent," Taldo said.

The growth also heightens the need for more affordable and workforce housing, more drinking water, expanded health care services and more flights at Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

"It's critical that the region address all those needs, and many others, to ensure that Northwest Arkansas remains vibrant and one of the nation's best places to live and work," according to the Northwest Arkansas Council's news release.

The new information about growth comes as Northwest Arkansas keeps drawing national praise for its economic performance and quality of life.

U.S. News & World Report recently placed Northwest Arkansas at No. 10 on its annual list of Best Places to Live in the U.S. for 2023-24. The region repeatedly makes the list and has remained in the top 10 since the magazine first published the rankings in 2016.

That U.S. News designation came shortly before the Milken Institute ranked the Northwest Arkansas metropolitan area ninth on its annual Best-Performing Cities list. The only large metropolitan areas in middle America to rank higher were Austin, Dallas and Nashville, according to the news release.

A construction worker walks through a site Friday at an apartment complex on E Street north of Fifth Street in Bentonville.



Traffic moves Friday along College Avenue in Fayetteville.



Traffic passes Friday beneath a railroad bridge along Thompson Street in Springdale.



Traffic passes Friday along School Street as the sun sets in Fayetteville.



Traffic moves Friday on College Avenue in Fayetteville.



Residents paddle Friday across Lake Fayetteville.



Traffic passes Friday along Dickson Street in Fayetteville.



Residents walk Friday across the dam at Lake Fayetteville.


