Other Days

100 years ago

May 28, 1923

BENTONVILLE -- The summer tourist is in the Ozarks and every day more motor tourists are seen on the streets of Bentonville. Bella Vista and other resorts have announced June 1 as the opening date, but the camping tourist, not waiting for the resorts to open, has begun to visit the camp parks of Bentonville and other cities of this section. An occasional camping party is seen along Sugar creek, War Eagle, and the other fishing streams of the county. From the inquires coming to the Bentonville Community Club, and from the number reported by Bentonville hotels and by Linebarger Bros. of Bella Vista, the coming season promises to be the most popular tourist season since the Ozark section was advertised as "the summer playground of America." All the resorts are making preparations to take care of more visitors than last season, when the resorts reported a record-breaking attendance.

50 years ago

May 28, 1973

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Some 10,000 persons braved thunderstorms in tents and campers on the Ozark Mountain Folkfair site Saturday night and emerged in good spirits for more music Sunday. By Sunday afternoon the crowd had swelled to estimated 20,000 to 25,000 and rain clouds again threatened late Sunday afternoon. The crowd gathered in the natural amphitheater in a valley 10 miles north of here to hear some of the groups which had been unable to play because of Saturday night's thunderstorms as well as Sunday's scheduled performer. Lester Flatt was the only musician who didn't reschedule his performance after the rain. The Nitty Gritty Band, John Hartford and the Earl Scruggs Revue were scheduled to perform Sunday night.

25 years ago

May 28, 1998

Nearly 50 young artists and writers from Franklin Incentive Elementary School in Little Rock are getting published. And they may increase environmental awareness along the way. Art and 25-word essays from 42 students at the school are being printed in a 50-page coloring and activity book sponsored by Little Rock's Public Works Department. The city is the school's Partner in Education. The book, "Stuff It! Little Rock Recycles," was unveiled at a morning press conference at the school Wednesday. Distribution of the book will begin in the fall. An initial printing of about 100 enabled the city to give each of the contributing pupils copies. The city hopes to produce about 600 copies in the fall and is seeking a corporate sponsor to help pay for printing costs. The books will be distributed at exhibits and functions that Public Works employees attend throughout the year.

10 years ago

May 28, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- Gladys Turner-Finney of Dayton, Ohio, has been researching an Arkansas mystery since 2008. For five years, the 1957 alumnae of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff made dozens of phone calls and combed through hundreds of documents searching for the final resting place of Joseph Carter Corbin. He's the man who founded Branch Normal College -- now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff -- in 1875.