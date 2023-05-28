Perfection: My 6-going-on16-year-old’s performance

I'm writing from the sixth row in The Center for the Arts.

Which is just a fancy name for the Russellville High School auditorium. It is pretty fancy, though. The whole façade is glass. There are three different seating levels. Zack Williams came for a concert recently, but not today.

Today, my baby girl is on stage.

My daughter is 6 going on 16, but not in a bad way. She's probably more responsible now than she will be at 16. She's in this golden window of time where everything is still rainbows and butterflies but she can also read and have long, curious conversations about things I've never thought of before.

In other words, she's perfect.

And now she's on stage, staring down almost cross-eyed at the microphone. The music is already going, the intro bit. I notice her fingers moving, counting the beats before she comes in.

A few weeks ago, I won a writing award. My daughter learned she'd gotten the "solo" for the kindergarten production the same day. When my parents picked her up from school that day (my wife and I were still out of town), my mom said, "I hear you've got some big news?"

And my daughter said, "My daddy won an award!"

It broke my heart a little. This was a huge moment for her. There were only two solo singing spots and over 100 kindergarteners. She'd memorized her lines, practiced in front of the mirror and nailed the tryout. But when asked about her "big news," she talked about my award.

OK. It broke my heart a lot.

So, for the next two weeks, I made an extra effort to help get her ready for the performance. I learned the lines. I sang them with her. I whistled the melody constantly. I even came up with hand motions, something to add an extra flare to her performance (she did not go for this, at all).

And then, finally, it was showtime.

As I watch her, I'm thinking about how I had that girl on stage at the First United Methodist Church before she could really talk. How she'd just stand there beside me and hum the tune to "Bind Us Together." Then, when she could talk, she'd sing. She got up in front of the whole congregation, at 3 years old, and sang her little heart out.

She's got this, I tell myself. She's ready, but she looks so small on that gigantic stage. She's not even 4 feet tall. She still rides in a car seat. She might act 16, but she's not. She's 6. She's not ready for this. I'm not ready for this -- until she starts to sing.

The stage fades as her voice rises, hitting every note just like she did in the bathroom, the shower, her bedroom, the front drive as she rode her bike in circles. All the practice she's put in is paying off. It's incredible. Pitch perfect and confident like I can't believe.

Thirty seconds later, it's over. Just like that. Like the past six years. Like the next six, and the six after that. A lady to my right leans over and says, "Blink, and she'll be graduating."

Before I can respond, the crowd erupts. The applause is louder than a Friday night, more boisterous than a hard rock show, or some stuffy literary banquet. My baby girl grins as she lets go of the mic and skips back to her spot on the stage.

