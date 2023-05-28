PROFILE | Chester Nordling remembers 100 years of war, peace, prosperity, loss and love

Walk in to Chester Nordling's home office in Rogers, a room he lovingly refers to as his "time out" space, and you'll be greeted with a sign that reads "Old age ain't for sissies."

Nordling has used that phrase so much that his stepson Tom and Tom's wife Tracey had the sign made for him, he says as he proudly displays it.

Indeed old age is not for the faint of heart, and if anyone knows a thing or two about it, that would be Chester Nordling -- Chet to his friends -- who is turning 100 on May 30 and has quite the party awaiting him.

Since his birthday coincides with Memorial Day weekend, it's a time of honoring him twice over: Nordling was a U.S. veteran of the Navy who served in World War II.

WAVES OF CHANGE

Take a peek at his Navy portrait inside one of his many photo albums, and it's obvious that Nordling didn't know a single thing about old age when he was drafted into military service. In fact, he hardly looks like an adult at all. The black and white photograph shows a fresh-faced 20- or 21-year-old, but lose the hat and it could easily be mistaken for an image from high school graduation. Nordling earned his diploma from McPherson (Kan.) High School only a couple years earlier, in 1940.

By the time he was drafted in 1943, young Chet had attended exactly one year of class at McPherson College, a private, four-year liberal arts university in central Kansas, and spent a year working as a clerical employee for the FBI in Kansas City.

"I knew I was going into the service," Nordling says when he thinks back on it. "McPherson County, half of it was Mennonite and when your name came up to ... to be inducted, (you would be selected) twice as fast because these other boys, they excused themselves."

Nordling was unable to sidestep the appointment like his Mennonite peers, but he was able to select which branch of the military he would go into. On the way to Fort Leavenworth, his younger brother talked him into joining the Navy. They would do it together, they thought.

After arriving, the two got separated during the process of induction and when they got back together, they compared notes.

"I said, 'Well, I'm in,' and he said, 'I'm not, I'm color blind,'" Nordling says. He couldn't turn back at that point. He was in the Navy now and promptly shipped off to boot camp in Idaho. "While I was there, the Navy drafted I don't know how many young sailors to join and placed them in the Armed Guard ... of the merchant ships. From there, we were in the destroyer base for ... all of two or three months."

Nordling served with the Navy Armed Guard in the Pacific Theater during the war, where he manned the stern 4-inch/50 caliber gun on two liberty ships.

The first of those was the SS John P. Gaines. Nordling climbed aboard in Portland, Ore., for a mission to the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska. He didn't realize it at the time, but while his crew was there, more than 1,200 Army personnel died.

The Imperial Japanese Navy had attacked and occupied Kiska Island. Nordling was among those arriving to supply it. On the way back, the waters of the Bering Sea grew so rough that Nordling's ship broke in two.

"I remember the gunnery officer coming up and asking me what I was going to do," Nordling says. "I said, 'I'm staying on this thing.'" One sailor in his crew got in a lifeboat with another. They and a handful of others lost their lives while awaiting help. "They couldn't rescue them," he says. The conditions remained horrid, and those on the lifeboat suffered hypothermia.

Miraculously, the portion of the ship Nordling remained on didn't sink by then. Thirty-six hours after the ship broke in half, he and the remaining men were rescued. They were sent back to Treasure Island, then placed on another ship.

On the SS Uriah M. Rose, Nordling spent the rest of his service traveling the Pacific to bases in Guam, the Solomon Islands, Australia and New Zealand.

"If I'm not mistaken, I was in the Navy three years, one month and 15 days," Nordling says. Not that he was keeping count.

JUST A COUNTRY LAWYER

Chester Nordling was born on May 30, 1923, the fifth of six children in his family that lived in Nekoma, a little farming community in western Kansas. His father was what he calls a "suitcase farmer," someone who had a farm but lived in town. In 1928, Nordling's parents moved the whole family to McPherson to give the children a chance for a better education. Soon his dad was nominated for sheriff of McPherson County.

Following that, Nordling says, he was in jail for four years. A residence was part of the county jail, so the sheriff and his family were expected to live there. His mom made meals not just for them, but the inmates, too.

"His father once confiscated bottles of moonshine, which burst in the hot basement, and Chet and his brothers were elected to clean it up," says David Nordling, Chester's son. "He and his brothers never wanted to try moonshine after that."

After Nordling's time in the Navy, he returned to McPherson to finish his college education with the help of the G.I. Bill. when someone in administrative work there found out that he'd sustained an injury in the Aleutian Islands. Nordling had had the foresight to report it after hitting his knee on a hatch board. Back in Kansas, it turned out that the injury qualified him as having a 10% disability.

"I said, 'Just let it go,' and he said, 'No, you've got to pursue it; it will give you a little more time on your G.I. Bill and increase your payment,'" Nordling recalls. He made $66 per month while he was in the military. "'Well,' I said, 'Sign me up!'"

That turn of events was a godsend, Nordling says. Both his brothers were lawyers, and they were all using the G.I. Bill for law school. He would, too.

Nordling spent one year at the University of Kansas School of Law and by the end of it, his younger brother was all set to go to Washburn University in Topeka. He announced that he had an extra bedroom. Nordling told him "I'll be down in a minute," and finished his law degree there at Washburn, graduating in 1951.

Once he started practicing law, Nordling says he classified as a "country lawyer," doing a little bit of everything.

"He moved to Liberal, Kan., and joined the Vance, Hobble Law Firm as a junior partner," David Nordling says. The firm later became Nordling, Sharp, Newbauer and McQueen, with Nordling as a senior partner. "He met his future wife LaVerne Trahern and they married in 1952 (in) Clayton, N.M. He became father to (her) 8-year-old (daughter) Trudy and later two sons, (me) and Jeffrey."

Nordling adopted Trudy when they married, then came David, but life changed more fundamentally when Jeffrey came along.

"My youngest son was born premature," Nordling says. Back then, the standard of care for preemies was different; Jeffrey didn't receive oxygen. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and institutionalized most of his life.

"(My dad) served on the board of Southwest Developmental Services," David Nordling says. SDS is a private, nonprofit organization that contracts with the state of Kansas to serve as the community developmental disability organization for 18 counties in southwest and central Kansas, according to its website. "Together with Gov. Bob Dole, (he) was instrumental in changing laws to benefit the disabled of Kansas."

Dole was in law school with Nordling and graduated the year after him, so they had a connection. Nordling spent years on that board, and Jeffrey lived to be in his 60s.

"It's sort of a miracle he lived that long, but it was a joy to have him around," Nordling says with tears in his eyes.

WORLD TRAVELER

Aside from Chester Nordling's time in the Navy, the first time he truly began to travel was his first trip to the American Bar Association annual meeting. That year, the association met in New York and adjourned to London.

Nordling had made some connections while scouting the location, and one of them offered to show him around the British Isles. He'll never forget meeting Princess Margaret, who stopped to talk to his wife Laverne. One of his attorney buddies gave her a wooden nickel, but the significance had to be translated since she hadn't seen "Gunsmoke."

In Edinburgh, Scotland, Nordling played a lot of golf before going on to visit Brussels and Rome. During World War II, he taught the daughter of a Chief Petty Officer how to play golf while stationed at Treasure Island. "I thought I'd screw it up," Nordling says.

Afterward, David Nordling says, Chet had chosen to pursue a law degree rather than start a professional golf career. "Yes, he was that good," he says.

"In his late 70s, he played golf constantly," says Tracey Montgomery, Chester's daughter-in-law. "Even when he was older and with his back (recovering) after his surgery, he would walk the course and pick up the golf balls. He was always out and active."

Following the Scotland trip was an excursion to Sweden, which was the origin of Nordling's family. Both his grandfathers were Swedish, and his grandmothers were Swedish by heritage but born in Illinois.

The most involved world tour Nordling had was a Princess tour cruise. Chester and his brother flew to Brussels, on to Naples, then Sicily; Izmir, Turkey; then Istanbul; Odesa; Athens, Greece; Santorini; Yugoslavia; and ending in Venice. "That was quite the trip," Nordling says.

Others were a close second, like a week in New Zealand and a trip with family that started in Honolulu and unexpectedly took a turn to Hong Kong, then on to Bangkok, Singapore and Bali.

"He encourages everybody to travel," says Tom Montgomery, his stepson. "He (always) says, 'Don't just think about it, do it. Don't wait."

Over the years, Hawaii became a significant place for Nordling. For one thing, he met Vice President Hubert Humphrey while having breakfast in Honolulu during an American Bar Association meeting. Nordling introduced himself as a Republican attorney from Kansas, which got a laugh from the Democratic VP before agreeing to a photo with Chet and wife Laverne and even instructing him how to focus his camera.

As an attorney, Nordling was always looking for good investments to keep elevating his standard of living. Through the years he got into oil and gas with the help of a classmate of his who was an engineer. Not all of their collaborations were successful. They thought they would install the first oil well in Honduras, but that particular project didn't come to fruition.

"We lost all our money, but he gave me a machete," Nordling says, noting it was the funniest result of that practice.

It was his investments of real estate in Hawaii, rental houses in those tropical islands, that helped him manage to retire when he was ready.

When Nordling announced he wanted to transition to part-time, the firm wasn't ready to lose him just yet. He was a senior partner, and they had so much business they said they needed him on hand full time. Rather than argue about it, Chester withdrew from the firm. Then he found himself even busier for a time as his clients began passing away, and he took care of their probate work.

When he finally retired for good in 2001, Nordling had amassed 50 years as an attorney.

Tom Montgomery says his bar association never got the memo and sends him congratulations each year for his continued service as a practicing attorney. But if you count a practicing attorney as anyone who's still collecting fees from clients, Nordling still qualifies based on a trade of land investment that a client assigned to him back in the 1960s. He's still collecting on that one.

LOSS AND LOVE

Nordling lost his wife Laverne in 1999 after 47 years of marriage. For years, Laverne had owned a boutique, and the couple drove to Dallas for her to shop at market, where she became friends with another boutique owner, Margorie Montgomery, and Nordling got to know her husband.

After Margorie's husband passed away in 2001, she and Chester began corresponding and fell in love. He spoke about marriage, but Margorie was worried she might lose her Social Security if she remarried. As an attorney he knew that wouldn't be the case and tried to explain, but it remained an issue for the time being.

The two were in their early 80s when Nordling became aware that he would have to have back surgery. He'd been to a doctor in Amarillo to talk about the options.

"He said I was too damn old to have the surgery," Nordling says. But a trip to Northwest Arkansas proved more productive. They would do the surgery here and scheduled it to happen within the week. Margorie "was there and she said 'Well, you've got to have a nurse!' and we decided to get married."

Montgomery wouldn't agree to getting the marriage license in this region since their names and ages would be listed in the newspaper, so they drove to Van Buren to get the license. As for keeping her age private from the minister, they placed tape over their ages and that was that.

Nordling took her to Hawaii and to impress her, he suggested they fly first class before he realized how many miles it would cost him. He still laughs about that now.

The couple had nine and a half years of marriage together before Margorie passed away in 2014.

"I am so blessed that I had two wonderful wives," Nordling says. "Just probably better than I deserved, but anyway it was quite a time. We had a lot of good years together."

Having taken stock of his life, Nordling says, "Sometimes I'm taken back by what has happened in my life. I have been surrounded by angels."

Chester "Chet" Nordling is a WWII veteran whose 100th birthday is coming up. Nordling is open about his experiences in the war, and had a good, long career as an attorney.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

